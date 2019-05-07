Make these easy summer coolers for your child

Keep your child hydrated and cool by making these easy summer drinks, courtesy Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Blossom Sphere

Ingredients

Malsala tea syrup 45 ml, cucumber chunks 4-5 nos, rose water 15 ml, ginger ale splash, lime juice 20 ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients together and shake with ice and strain and topup with splash of ginger ale.

Garnish with cucumber and flowers.

Citrus and spice

Ingredients

Elderflower syrup 30 ml, apple juice 60 ml, kaffir lime 3-4 leaves, lime juice 20 ml, sparkling water topup

Method

Mix and shake well all the ingredients together.

Garnish with Kaffir lime leaves.