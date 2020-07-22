Easy recipes for pregnant moms to get their daily dose of nutrients

Here is a trimester-wise breakup of what expecting mothers should be eating to stay in the pink of health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Here is a trimester-wise breakup of what expecting mothers should be eating to stay in the pink of health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

By Dr Khushboo Thakker Garodia

Studies have shown that what a woman eats during pregnancy nourishes her baby in the womb. This is why the food consumed by a pregnant woman is very important and it helps nourish all vital elements required by the foetus.

Each trimester comes with its own needs of vital nutrients for the mother and the baby. Here is a compilation of quick trimester based recipes – keeping the mother’s needs in mind.

Trimester 1

Chickpea Spinach Rice

This colourful dish is rich in protein, fibre, iron and vitamins. Chickpea is a very good source of vegetarian protein. And if you are a vegetarian or a vegan, you should be looking at including this legume in your diet.

The carbohydrate from the rice and the protein from the chickpea together add great nutritional values to the meal. This combination keeps the energy of the mum-to-be going through the day.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

150 gm (¾ cup) chickpeas

750 ml (3 cups) water

300 gm (1 ½ cups) rice

1 tomato, quartered

¼ cup carrots, diced and boiled

¼ cup French beans boiled

¼ cup finely sliced capsicums – all 3 colours

¼ cup finely sliced onions

¼ cup fresh coriander and mint leaves

½ cup blanched chopped spinach

2 tsp fresh ginger

1 green chili (optional)

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1-piece cinnamon stick

4 cloves

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tbsp coriander seed powder

1 tsp cumin seed powder

¾ to 1 tsp red chili powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder (optional)

water (as required)

2 tsp salt or to taste

Directions:

Wash and soak the chickpeas in plenty of water overnight or for 7 to 8 hours. Drain the water and place the soaked chickpeas in the pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. Pressure cook the chickpeas until the first whistle, lower the heat and then cook for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool. After the chickpeas cool down, strain the cooked chickpeas and reserve the cooking water. Add plain water into the reserved water to make it 3 cups. Wash and soak the rice in water for 30 minutes to an hour and cook it with a little salt. In a blender put in the tomatoes, coriander, mint leaves, ginger and chili if using and blend to a smooth puree. In a heavy-bottomed pan, with a tight-fitting lid, heat the oil until warm. Put in the cinnamon stick and the cloves, stir fry for a few seconds until the spices start to sizzle, add the asafoetida powder and then put in the onions and capsicum – till the onions become soft. Add the ground puree, spinach and boiled vegetables. Add in the rest of the spices, the coriander seed powder, cumin seed powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder and mix well. After the oil begins to separate from the ground masala, add the cooked rice and chickpeas. Mix well and garnish with coriander leaves.

Can be served with a side of beet raita.

Trimester 2

Drumstick Dal

Here is a wholesome and rich toor dal cooked along with drumstick and subtle spices and tempering to give it a great taste and is an amazing anti-bloating recipe which is much needed in the second trimester.

Ingredients

1 cup Arhar dal (Split Toor Dal)

2 Drumstick, cut into 3 inch pieces

1 Onion, sliced

2 Tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 Green Chillies, slit

1 teaspoon Chilli Powder

½ teaspoon Turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

For tempering

2 teaspoon Ghee

¼ teaspoon Asafoetida

½ teaspoon Mustard seeds

1 sprig Curry leaves

3 Dry Red Chillies

Directions:

In a pressure cooker combine the toor dal along with onions, tomatoes, chili powder, turmeric powder and green chili, one and a half cups of water, close and pressure cook for three whistles and turn off the heat. Allow the pressure to release naturally. Once the pressure has released, open the cooker and give the dal a quick stir. Adjust the consistency to your liking. Pressure cook drumsticks separately along with 2 tablespoons of water and a pinch of salt for two whistles and release the pressure immediately. Drumsticks should not become too soft. Cooking drumsticks separately retains their nutrition and colour. Add the cooked drumsticks to the dal and give it a stir. Check the salt and seasonings and adjust according to taste. The next step is to make the tempering. In a small pan, add ghee and allow it to heat; add the mustard seeds and allow it to crackle. Add the asafoetida powder and curry leaves, and dry red chilies stir it in and turn off the heat. Pour this tempering over the cooked Drumstick Dal

Serve Drumstick Dal along with Millet Rotis for a wholesome week day lunch. Make sure to add 2 tsp of ghee, when you serve yourself the dal.

Trimester 3

One Pot Khichdi

This one pot meal is a fantastic dinner option for the third trimester to ensure the mom-to-be has strength and stamina and keep fatigue at bay.

Ingredients:

½ cup green moong dal soaked and drained,

1 cup rice soaked and drained,

1-2 whole onions peeled

2 potatoes peeled

2-3 small brinjals

3 tbsp ghee

pinch of asafoetida

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup green peas

Salt as needed

To be mixed together into a masala mixture

2 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 ½ tbsp chilli powder

¾ cup freshly grated coconut

⅓ cup finely chopped coriander leaves

pinch of asafoetida

Salt

Directions:

Clean, wash and soak the moong dal and rice in enough water for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and keep aside. Make criss-cross slits on the onions, potatoes and brinjals taking care not to separate the segments. Stuff each of the onions, potatoes and brinjals evenly with the prepared masala mixture. Keep aside. Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a pressure cooker, add the rice, dal, asafoetida and turmeric powder and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute. Add the stuffed vegetables, green peas, salt and 2½ cups of hot water, mix gently and pressure cook on a high flame for 3 whistles. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid. Add the remaining 1 tbsp of ghee, mix well.

Serve immediately with Gujarati kadhi or buttermilk.

(The writer is Homeopath, Trichologist, an Integrative Health Expert & the Founder of Meraki Wellbeing)

