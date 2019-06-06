Easy recipes for kids to enjoy in the rainy season

Try these easy bacon recipes to satisfy kids’ hunger pangs.

Advertising

Bacon and cheese rolls

Cheese rolls are synonymous with the deep south of New Zealand and have been affectionately called Southland Sushi by locals. They are hands down the absolute best cheesy snack you can eat! I think adding fried bacon to the filling can only bring more happiness to cheesy roll paradise!

Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Makes: 15 – 18 rolls

Ingredients:

1 tin reduced cream

1 packet Maggi onion soup for onion dip

½ lemon juiced

300g cheese grated

1 small white onion minced

½ tsp mustard powder

4 slices bacon, finely chopped

1 loaf white bread sandwich slice

Cracked pepper

Soft butter for spreading

Curly parsley chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

In a large bowl, make the dip by mixing the reduced cream, onion soup and lemon juice well together.

Add the grated cheese, minced onion, mustard powder and a couple of twists of cracked pepper. Give this a really good mix together and then set aside.

Advertising

In a frying pan, over medium heat, cook the bacon for 5-7 minutes until the fat is rendered and it’s just starting to colour. Set it aside and allow the bacon to cool.

Meanwhile, butter 15 slices of bread on one side.

Add the bacon to the cheesy mixture and mix together well.

Spread 1 good tablespoon onto the unbuttered side of bread covering about ¾ of the slice of bread. Roll up into rectangles or on the diagonal – both shapes are acceptable in Southland! Repeat until the mixture is used up.

At this stage you can freeze them to enjoy whenever you have a craving or party! You can also store them in the fridge for several days, just put a damp tea towel over them and food wrap them tightly so they don’t dry out.

To bake, place them on a large tray lined with baking paper and cook for 12-15 minutes. They should be golden…if they start oozing filling from the ends then you’ve probably been a bit generous with the amount of filling you’ve used – just adjust it on the next batch!

To serve, pile them up on a platter and sprinkle with curly parsley.

Caution: Burn alert! Eat them as hot as your mouth can tolerate because if you don’t they will all be gone within minutes!

Pasta Bake with Free Range Streaky Bacon

This yummy pasta bake is ideal for a crowd of hungry kids or adults and is fantastic for lunch box leftovers.

Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Makes: Serves 8

Ingredients:

500 gm pack large pasta

¼ cup olive oil

1 large white onion medium dice

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

250 gm bacon, roughly chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 eggplant peeled and roughly chopped into dice

1 red pepper diced

1 tbsp capers (optional)

15 each Kalamata olives (optional)

1 tsp each oregano, rosemary and thyme

2 x 400 gm cans of chopped Italian tomatoes in thick sauce

1 cup shaved parmesan

A handful of chopped Italian parsley

Olive oil

Cracked pepper and sea salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 180C.

In a large deep frying pan or heavy based pot over medium heat add ½ the olive oil. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, now add the bacon and cook for a further 5-7 minutes. Add the garlic, carrot, eggplant, red peppers and remaining olive oil and sauté for 8-10 minutes until the eggplant becomes tender.

To this, add the oregano, rosemary and thyme and cook for 3 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and allow the sauce to simmer gently for 10 minutes or so (do not allow it to reduce too much) until the vegetables become just tender. Season well and set aside somewhere warm.

Cook your pasta al dente to the packets instructions (usually 8 minutes). Drain the pasta and then drizzle liberally with olive oil to stop it from sticking.

Grease a large 25-30cm baking dish with butter and spread ¼ of the sauce evenly over the bottom of the dish. Add a layer of pasta and then a light sprinkling of shaved parmesan, repeating this until the final layer. The final layer should end pasta then parmesan then sauce and then a final sprinkling of parmesan.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

Advertising

To serve sprinkle the top of the pasta bake with parsley. Serve alongside a fresh green salad and crusty garlic bread.

(Courtesy: Prasuma)