Try these easy recipes to satisfy your child’s exam time hunger pangs

Does your child feel like snacking during their exam preparations? Treat them to some Spinach Cheese Toast and Moongdal Bajri Khichu with these recipes.

Spinach Cheese Toast recipe

Courtesy Chef Prasad Parab, Consulting Chef, Happy House Kitchen

Ingredients:

Small six-inch French loaf, Amul cheese, Feta cheese, Spinach 100 gm, Bell peppers ½, Cherry tomatoes 5 pieces, Rocket lettuce 1 sprig, Salt as per taste, Olive oil 2 tbsp, Salsa sauce or tomato ketchup

Method:

1) Take a small French loaf and cut at a slight angle into 5 equal pieces and bake it in the oven for 30 seconds at preheated oven at 180 degrees.

2) Make a mixture of Amul and feta cheese and spread it onto the pieces.

3) Cut the spinach finely and add it to a non-stick pan with 2 tbsp of olive oil and cook till soft.

4) Add finely chopped bell peppers to it and cook further for a minute.

5) Take the pieces of bread already spread with cheese mix and layer the spinach and bell pepper mix to it. Grate a little bit of Amul cheese on to it and bake it further at a preheated oven at 180 degrees for further one minute.

6) Garnish with rocket leaves and cherry tomatoes and serve with salsa sauce or tomato ketchup.

Moongdal Bajri Khichu recipe

Courtesy Chef Paras Menariya, The Culture House, Girgaum Chowpatty

Ingredients:

Green moong flour, bajri, sesame oil, methi masala, salt, water, green chilli, fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Boil the moong dal flour and bajri in a frying pan.

Add some boiled water to it.

Add salt and green chillies to it.

Cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

Garnish it with methi masala and sesame oil.

Serve hot.