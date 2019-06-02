Easy and healthy cake recipes you can try at home on your child’s birthday

Bake these easy and yummy cakes in delectable flavours and enjoy with your child.

Light strawberry pavlova cake

Chef Mukesh Rawat, Academy of Pastry Arts, Bangalore

Ingredients

110gm egg whites, room temperature, pinch sea salt, 110gm castor sugar, 1gm cream of tartar, 2gm pure vanilla extract, 400gmnon-fat whipped dairy topping, 2 pints fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 120 degrees Celsius.

2. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a sheet pan. Draw a 9-inch circle on the paper, using a 9-inch plate as a guide. Then, turn the paper over so the circle is on the reverse side.

3. Place the room temperature egg whites and salt in the bowl. Beat the egg whites with using a kitchen aid on high speed until firm, about 1 minute. With the mixer still on high, slowly add the sugar and cream of tartar and beat until it makes firm, shiny peaks, about two minutes.

4. Add vanilla and fold in lightly with a rubber spatula. Pile the meringue into the middle of the circle on the parchment paper and smooth it within the circle, shaping it into a round nest. Bake for 1 hour. Turn off the oven, keep the door closed and allow the meringue to cool completely in the oven, about 2 hours longer. It should be crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

5. Invert the meringue disc onto a plate and spread the top completely with non-fat whipped dairy topping. Top with fresh sliced strawberries-spoon the berries carefully into the middle of the Pavlova, leaving a border of cream and meringue.

Healthy angel food cake

Chef Mukesh Rawat, Academy of Pastry Arts, Bangalore

Ingredients

125gm cake flour, 45gm sugarfree sugar, 200gm egg whites, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla, sugarfree mixed berry compote, 125 mixed iqf berries, 50gm fructose, 100gm water, 2gm citric acid solution

Instructions

Preheat oven to 190 Sift the flour.

In a clean stand mixer with the whip attachment, whip the egg whites until foamy. Add in the salt and vanilla, then gradually add in the sugar and continue to whip until medium peaks are formed.

Fold in the flour mixture in 3-4 additions, using a large wire whisk or a spatula.

Pour batter into the pan and bake until the cake springs back when you touch with your fingertips (about 40 minutes).

Let cool inverted (upside-down) for one hour then use a knife to loosen all of the edges before removing from the pan. Once cake is out of the pan, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream or ice cream and berries.

Compote: boil water, fructose with berries and last add citric acid solution.