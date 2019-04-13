Your child will love these easy and yummy chocolate recipes

This weekend, whip up these delicious chocolate recipes for your child, courtesy Chef Niklesh Sharma, founder of Academy of Pastry Arts Group.

Chocolate Rochers

Ingredients

Almond stick 150 gm, egg white 50 gm, icing sugar 50 gm, rice crispies 50 gm, dark chocolate callebaut 811nv 54.5 per cent 150 gm

Method

1. Mix almonds, egg white and icing sugar.

2. Toast lightly in the oven at 170 degrees Celsius.

3. Temper chocolate, when almonds reached room temperature, mix with chocolate.

4. Divide with a spoon in equal amount and let the chocolate set.

Chocolate Soft Centre

Ingredients

Butter 132 gm, sugar 200 gm, eggs 2 gm, melted chocolate 160 gm, flour 240 gm, baking powder 4 gm, cocoa powder 40 gm

Method

1. Cream together butter and sugar.

2. Add in eggs one by one. Pour in melted chocolate.

3. Lastly add in dry ingredients and paddle till it comes together.

4. Fill each cookie with 5 gm piece of chocolate.

5. Bake at 190 degrees Celsius for nine minutes.