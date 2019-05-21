Easy and delicious croissant recipes your child will love

Treat your child some yummy chocolate and raspberry croissants by following these recipes from pastry chef Durba Basu Ray, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru.

Pain Au Chocolate Croissant recipe

Ingredients

Flour 500 g – 4 cups, Water ½ cup (120 mL), Milk ½ cup (120 mL), Sugar ¼ cup (50 g), Salt 2 teaspoons, Instant dry yeast 1 packet, Unsalted butter, softened 3 tablespoons, Cold unsalted butter 1 ¼ cups, cut into ½-inch (1 cm) thick slices (285 g), Egg, beaten 1, Sweetened chocolate bar 2 bars

Method

In a large bowl, mix the flour, water, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, and butter. Once the dough starts to clump, turn it out onto a clean counter. Lightly knead the dough and form it into a ball, making sure not to over-knead it. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour.

Slice the cold butter in thirds and place it onto a sheet of parchment paper. Place another piece of parchment on top of the butter and beat it with a rolling pin.

Keeping the parchment paper on the butter, use a rolling pin to roll the butter into a 7-inch (18 cm) square, ½-inch (1 cm) thick. If necessary, use a knife to trim the edges and place the trimmings back on top of the butter and continue to roll into a square. Transfer the butter layer to the refrigerator.

To roll out the dough, lightly flour the counter. Place the dough on the counter and push the rolling pin once vertically into the dough and once horizontally to form four quadrants. Roll out each corner and form a 10-inch (25 cm) square. Place the butter layer on top of the dough and fold the sides of the dough over the butter, enclosing it completely.

Roll the dough with a rolling pin to seal the seams, making sure to lengthen the dough, rather than widening it. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one hour.

Roll out the dough on a floured surface until it’s 8×24 inches (20×61 cm).

Fold the top half down to the middle and brush off any excess flour. Fold the bottom half over the top and turn the dough clockwise to the left. This completes the first turn. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.

Roll out the dough again two more times, completing three turns in total and refrigerating for one hour in between each turn. If at any time the dough or butter begins to soften, stop and transfer back to the fridge.

After the final turn, cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

To form the croissants, cut the dough in half. Place one half in the refrigerator.

Flour the surface and roll out the dough into a long narrow strip, about 8×40 inches (20×101 cm).

With a knife, trim the edges of the dough. Cut the dough into four rectangles.

Place the chocolate on the edge of the dough and roll tightly enclosing it in the dough.

Place the croissants on a baking sheet, seam side down. Repeat with the other half of the dough.

Brush the croissants with the beaten egg. Save the rest of the egg wash in the fridge for later. Place the croissants in a warm place to rise for 1-2 hours. Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Once the croissants have proofed, brush them with one more layer of egg wash.

Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Serve warm.

Raspberry Croissant recipe

For the raspberry dough

Ingredients

Yeast 20g, Water 92ml, Flour (T45) 260g, Sugar 30g, Salt 5g, Bread improver 1g, Butter 40g, Milk powder 14g, Raspberry puree 85g (reduced to 40g), Red liquid food colouring 1 drop

For the plain dough

Ingredients

Yeast 12g, Water 126ml, Flour (T45) 260g, Sugar 30g, Improver 1g, Butter 40g, Milk powder 14g, Salt 5g

For the lamination butter 280g butter

For the filling

Ingredients

Raspberry jam 250g, Marzipan 175g

For the egg wash

Ingredients

1 free-range egg plus 1 egg yolk, Water 10ml, Salt 1g, Sugar 1g

Method

For the raspberry dough:

Reduce the raspberry purée to 40g on the stove, allow to cool.

For the lamination butter:

Roll to a rectangular shape about 40x25cm (15½x10in) between two sheets of baking paper, then chill.

For the filling

Combine the ingredients in a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until smooth. Place into a piping bag and reserve until needed.

For the egg wash

Combine the ingredients, then sieve.

For both doughs (prep separately):

Dissolve the yeast in the water.

Add all the ingredients, except the salt, to a machine mixing bowl, then mix for 9 minutes on low speed. Add the salt and mix for another 2 minutes on high speed.

Chill for a minimum of two hours.

For the layering

Roll both doughs separately on a floured surface into 40x25cm (15½x10in) rectangles.

Place the plain dough on top of the raspberry dough, then lay the butter on top.

Roll the dough out again to 40x25cm (15½x10in). Fold both short ends in to meet in the middle, then fold the dough in half again to look like a closed book, leaving the raspberry dough on the outside. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for 30 minutes.

Roll the dough out to 40x25cm (15½x10in), then divide the dough into three lengthwise. Fold the top short end down onto the middle section, then fold the bottom short end up onto the layered dough in the centre, so that it forms 3 layers (single turn), leaving the raspberry dough on the outside. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Roll out on a floured surface to 6mm (¼in) thick. Trim to straighten the long ends. Cut into 10x15cm (4x6in) triangles (80g each).

Apply a small hazelnut-sized bulb of filling in the centre of the 10cm (4in) edge and fold the cut edge of the dough over, then continue to roll towards the pointed end of the dough to form a croissant. Place on baking trays, leaving space between them to expand.

Advertising

Prove in a warm place until doubled in size. 8 Preheat the oven to 165°C/Gas Mark 3. Brush the tops with egg wash and bake for 16-17 minutes.