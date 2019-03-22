Toggle Menu Sections
Parents are thanking this chef for his 5-minute, fuss-free snack recipe for kids

"I am going to write a recipe for something that you can make 25 portions of in 5 minutes that can keep unrefrigerated for 8 hours and contains no dairy, nuts or eggs," wrote the chef on social media.

Fat Pocky, a dish by chef Adam Liaw (Source: adamliaw/Twitter)

For parents, who have a hard time figuring out new treats each time their child is bored of eating regular meals, chef Adam Liaw has found a solution.

The television chef recently took to social media to share a recipe for children that parents can whip up in no time.

Liaw came up with the idea in response to an article by a publication about a parent who was asked by the school to prepare “30 individually wrapped treats” for a celebration at his son’s school. He went on to create a recipe that one “can make 25 portions of in 5 minutes that can keep unrefrigerated for 8 hours and contains no dairy, nuts or eggs.”

Adding that parents could also pack the treat called Fat Pocky for school, Liaw further added that it could “fit in a standard Tupperware, cost less than USD 10 in ingredients, weigh less than 1kg for transport, and be able to survive a bus ride in a school backpack without destroying its integrity.”

 

Made of simple ingredients like bread sticks, dark chocolate and sugar, parents can easily try the recipe at home. You can also get your kids to help you make this treat. Here’s how to make it, as explained by the chef:

Ingredients:

25 plain breadsticks, 375g dark chocolate, a pack of sugar strands or nonpareil

Method:

1. Just microwave the chocolate for 1 minute, then blasts of 30 seconds until it’s melted. Probably 3-4 minutes all up.

2. Put the chocolate into a glass and dip the bread sticks in it.

3. Shake off as much chocolate as you can. You’ll need to top up the glass with a teaspoon or so of chocolate every 2-3 sticks. Then lay them on a tray of baking paper.

4. Then you’re just scattering them with some sprinkles.

 

Here’s how netizens reacted to the recipe:

