Easter Sunday 2019: Cookies to cakes, recipes your child will enjoy

Enjoy an Easter-special feast with your child by making these delicacies at home.

Chocolate Chip cookies

Pastry Chef Siva Kumar, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Ingredients

Refined flour 150 gm, baking soda 6 gm, baking powder 6 gm, sea salt 6 gm, coconut oil 105 gm, sugar 155 gm, vanilla essence 1 tsp, egg 2 nos, dark chocolate chips 130 gm

Method

Mix the coconut oil and sugar in a mixing bowl.

Then add egg and mix it well into a cream.

Add rest of the ingredients, make it into a dough and keep it in the fridge.

Remove it from the fridge sheet, cut it with an egg-shaped cutter. Place it in a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool it.

Then decorate it as desired.

Lemon poppy seed cake

By Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore

Ingredients

Plain flour 150 gm, baking powder 1tsp, salt ½ tsp, caster sugar 160 gm, baking soda 1 gm, egg 2 nos, butter 115 gm. vanilla essence 2 gm, lemon juice 25 ml, poppy seed 40 gm, lemon peel 50 gm

To serve

Lemon syrup 50 gm, whip cream 20 gm, fresh berry 20 gm

Method

Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda into a large bowl. In a separate bowl or jug.

Cream the butter and sugar together and add egg slowly, add all the dry ingredient at last add lemon juice and candy.

Pour the mixture in desire cake ring, bake at 180c for 25 to 30 minutes.

After baking pour lemon syrup on cake.

Serve with fresh berry.

Serve warm cake with cream.

Serve cake with chocolate syrup.

Easter Bunny

By Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore

Ingredients

Dark chocolate 300 gm, marzipan 100 gm, cocoa butter 50 gm, sugar fondant 50 gm

Method

Melt the chocolate on double boiler.

Get it cool till 29 degrees Celsius.

Pour into egg moulds.

Freeze it for 10 minutes.

Demould it and give the shape with the help of marzipan and sugar fondant.

Spray with cocoa butter and chocolate.

Easter Simnel Cake

Pastry Chef Siva Kumar, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Ingredients

Cherries 100 gm, butter softened 225 gm, castor sugar 225 gm, eggs 4 nos, refined flour 225 gm, raisins 225 gm, currants 100 gm, chopped candied peel 50 gm, lemons, grated zest only 2 nos, ground mixed spice 2 tsp

For the filling and topping

Ingredients

Marzipan 450 gm, apricot jam 100 gm

Method

Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius/ 280 degrees Fahrenheit/Gas. Grease and line a 20cm/ 8in cake tin.

Cut the cherries into quarters, put in a sieve and rinse under running water. Drain well, dry thoroughly on kitchen paper.

Place the cherries in a bowl with the butter, sugar, eggs, refined flour, raisins, currants, candied peel, lemon zest, mixed spice and beat well until thoroughly mixed. Pour half the mixture into the prepared tin.

Take one-third of the marzipan and roll it out to a circle the size of the tin and then place on top of the cake mixture. Spoon the remaining cake mixture on top and level the surface.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 2½ hours, or until well risen, evenly brown and firm to the touch. Cover with aluminium foil after one hour if the top is browning too quickly. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes then turn out, peel off the parchment and finish cooling on a wire rack.

When the cake has cooled down, brush the top with a little warmed apricot jam and roll out half the remaining marzipan to fit the top. Press firmly on the top and crimp the edges to decorate. Mark a crisscross pattern on the marzipan with a sharp knife. Form the remaining marzipan into 11 balls.

Brush the marzipan with beaten egg and arrange the marzipan balls around the edge of the cake. Brush the tops of the balls with beaten egg and then carefully place the cake under a hot grill until the top is lightly toasted.