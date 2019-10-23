Diwali 2019: Nadru Shammi Kebab to Dum ke Bharwan Parwal, recipes to enjoy with kids

Diwali 2019: With the much-awaited festival of lights round the corner, it is time to start making preparations. And no festival is complete without gorging on delicacies. So, here are some recipes, courtesy Avinash Kumar, executive chef, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, which you can try at home and treat your kids to.

Nadru Shammi Kebab

Ingredients

Lotus stem 300 gm, bengal gram 70 gm, chaat masala 4 gm, fresh coriander 4 gm, garam masala 10 gm, green chilli chopped 2 gm, onion chopped 80 gm, red chilli powder 3 gm, roasted chana dal powder 50 gm, salt to taste, oil (for frying) 300 ml

Method

Take lotus stem, wash it thoroughly, boiled it with Bengal gram till it gets tender and dry.

Now grind the mixture to a thick paste and add other ingredients. Divide the mixture into lemon size balls and shape them.

Panseared those in medium heat till get golden brown colour. Serve hot with mint chutney, pineapple chutney and yoghurt chutney.

Orange segments and beet lasagne with goat cheese

Ingredients

Orange 80 gm, beetroot 50 gm, asparagus 50 gm, goat cheese 40 gm, dill leaves 2 gm, cream 80 ml, lemon juice 5 ml, salt to taste

Method

Take out orange segments from orange, peel the beetroot and cut it into like lasagne sheets.

Blanch the asparagus and keep a side, make a thick dressing of cream and lemon.

Make quenelles of the goat cheese. Arrange in a platter and garnish it with fresh dill leaves.

Dum ke Bharwan Parwal with Sangri Pulao

Ingredients

Basmati rice 100 gm, sangri 50 gm, cloves 1 gm, cinnamon 1 stick, bay leaf 1 no, black cardamom 2 no, black cumin 2 gm, onion chopped 60 gm, ginger paste 15 gm, red chilli powder 2 gm, coriander powder 5 gm, turmeric powder 3 gm, cumin powder 5 gm, saunf powder 3 gm, parwal 100 gm, salt to taste, cashew nut fried 100 gm, paneer 50 gm, raisin 30 gm, fresh coriander 4 gm, onion sliced fried 100 gm, ginger julienned 3 gm, oil 100 ml

Method

For Sangri Pulao

Clean, wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes. Boiled the sangri and keep a side.

Now heat oil, add cloves, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, and black cardamom and black cumin seeds and let it crackles.

Add onion and saute it. Now put ginger paste and red chilli powder, then add sangri, Cook for two to three minutes.

Stir in water along with drained rice, bring to boil, reduce heat and cook till rice is done.

Remove the lid, garnish it with fresh coriander, fried cashew and fried onion sliced. Serve hot with dum ke bharwan parwal.

For Bharwan Parwal

Wash the parwal and cut the tips and scoop out the marrow.

Heat oil in a pan, add desiccated coconut, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, saunf powder and mashed paneer, cook for three-four minutes.

Now fill this mixture in parwal cavity. And keep a side.

Heat oil in a thick bottom pan, add filled parwal and cover it and give dum in very low heat until get tender.

Make very fine gravy of brown onion, cashew and tomatoes. Serve hot with sangri pulao.

