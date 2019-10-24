Diwali 2019: Treat your kids to these delicious chocolate diyas

By Kuhoo Gupta

Advertising

The rows of mesmerising lamps, paper sky lanterns, candles and diyas fill the night sky with flickering lights. This makes Diwali the most enchanting festival, celebrating the spirit of light conquering darkness and good triumphing over evil.

However, no celebration in India is complete without a touch of sweets. On this day with millions of lights and candles, Indian sweets add more enthusiasm to the festival of lights. So why not prepare some delicious, edible melt-in-the-mouth chocolate diyas at home for our children?

Why homemade is the best option

Usually, chocolates come with a whole lot of sugar and saturated fat. Hence, allowing our children to overindulge isn’t ideal for their teeth and overall health. So, here is a super easy solution to soothe your kids’ aching sweet tooth and cravings. I am offering a very healthy recipe for vegan, no-bake, no-sugar chocolate diyas, which you can easily prepare. Regular ingredients and a couple of minutes is all you need to spread the light of happiness and sparkle of satisfaction.

Advertising

Also Read| Diwali 2019: Nadru Shammi Kebab to Dum ke Bharwan Parwal, recipes to enjoy with kids

Ingredients

· 20 dates (remove the seeds from inside)

· 2 tbsp coconut oil

· 2 tbsp ragi / nachni flour

· 15 almonds

· 2 tbsp flax seeds

· 1 tbsp cocoa powder

How to prepare chocolate diyas

This is how you can make vegan, no-bake, no-sugar chocolate diyas:

1. Deseed dates, add coconut oil and blend to make a paste. You might see the oil separating from the dates but it is fine.

2. Dry roast almonds in a microwave or over the stove in a pan. Once a little cool, grind into coarse powder. Do not grind much or the almond will start giving off its natural oils and become a paste instead of powder.

3. Dry roast ragi / nachni flour in a microwave or on the gas stove in a pan.

4. Grind flax seeds into powder. Again, do not grind for long or they will give off their natural oils and become a paste instead of powder.

5. Add all the ingredients together and mix thoroughly to make a dough, like that of a play dough consistency. Add coconut oil if needed in this process.

6. Take a small portion, make a sphere like you do when making a chapati, flatten and shape into a diya using your fingers.

7. Repeat this process to make a bunch of chocolate diyas.

8. Put them in the fridge to help them set nicely. Once they are set, they get a nice gooey consistency.

Your chocolate diyas are ready to be savoured!

(The writer is Founder of The K Junction.)