Diwali 2019: Boondi cheesecake to blueberry phirni, desserts your kids will love

Diwali 2019 recipes for kids: Desserts are simply the highlight of every Indian festival and to add more enthusiasm to this festivity, here are three delectable recipes to try out this Diwali, courtesy Dinesh Mhatre, executive chef, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Boondi cheecake

Ingredients

Sweet boondi 200 gm, dairy cream 200 gm, mascarpone cheese 150 gm, agar-agar 30 gm, saffron few strands

Method

In bowl take sugar, dairy cream, saffron. Boil it and keep it for cooling.

Add mascarpone cheese, sweet boondi and agar-agar. Mix it well Keep it in chiller to set for two hours.

Suggested serving-garnish with sweet boondi and strand of saffron.

Blueberry phirni

Ingredients

Rice 150 gm, sugar 150 gm, saffron few strands, blueberry 150gm, milk 1 l , pistachio 50 gm

Method

Clean, wash and soak the rice for 3 hours. Then make a thick paste, and keep it aside.

Soak the saffron in warm water.

In a thick deep pan, pour the milk and boil for 10 minutes Add saffron and rice paste and stir it until one string consistency, add the sugar and give one boil.

Remove from the flame and allow to cool it.

After the cooling, add half cut blue berries. Mix well and store it in the refrigerator.

Serve it cold, garnish with pistachio and blueberries.

White chocolate thandai terrine

Ingredients

White chocolate 400 gm, dairy cream 200 gm, whipped cream 150 gm, milk (thandai) 300 ml, agar-agar 30gm, saffron few strands

Method

In a bowl take white chocolate, dairy cream, thandai, and saffron. Heat it up till 85 degrees Celsius.

Add whipped cream, mix well.

Add soaked agar-agar.

Keep in the chiller to set for two hours.

Chilled dessert is ready to be served.

