Make these yummy cupcakes for your child

Is your child craving dessert? Treat them to these finger-licking cupcake recipes, courtesy Chef Niklesh Sharma, founder of Academy of Pastry Arts Group.

Cupcake (flour method)

Ingredients

Advertising

Butter 113 gm, sugar 150 gm, flour 169 gm, baking powder 7 gm, salt 3 gm, egg 64 gm, egg yolk 50 gm, warm milk (40 degree Celsius) 90 gm, vanilla essence 6 gm

For buttercream

Sugar 150 gm, water 30 gm, egg white 90 gm, butter 200 gm

Method

1. Soften the butter, rub in flour, baking powder and salt until butter is light and smooth.

2. Incorporate milk and vanilla essence, keep aside.

3. Warm eggs and sugar at 35 degrees Celsius and whip them up until light and fluffy.

Advertising

4. Mix 1 and 2 together, then pipe into cupcake paper cups 3/4 full and bake at 165 degrees Celsius for 12 minutes.

For buttercream

1. Make an Italian Meringue.

2. When the meringue is at room temperature, add in soften butter and mix.

Cupcake (creaming method)

Ingredients

Butter 113 gm, sugar 150 gm, flour 145 gm, cocoa powder 25 gm, baking powder 7 gm, salt 3 gm, egg 64 gm, egg yolk 50 gm, warm milk (40 degree Celsius) 90 gm, vanilla essence 6 gm

Method

1. Cream butter and sugar till light and fluffy.

2. Add in eggs and yolks one by one.

3. Next add in dry ingredients. Lastly mix in warm milk.

4. Pour into liners and bake at 160 degrees for 12 minutes.