Cook these healthy mood-lifters for the family!

Fennel scented sweet banana fritters Fennel scented sweet banana fritters

Try these healthy recipes for a super-grain salad and mood-lifter fritters for the family, courtesy Chef Sahil Arora, Executive chef, Lake View Café, Renaissance Mumbai. The fritters are a family recipe, says the chef. “This has been my favourite dish since my childhood and I remember my grandmother cooking it for me. I love this dish and now cook it for my daughter, who enjoys it thoroughly.”

Fennel scented sweet banana fritters

Ingredients

Wheat flour 200 grams (1 cup) | Bananas 100 gm | Jaggery 80 grams (less than 1/2 cup) | Fennel seed 1 tsp | Milk/Water 1 cup | Oil or Ghee to fry

Method

Filter flour in a utensil using a strainer.

Put jaggery in milk or water and dissolve it. Sift flour in this sweet milk/water and add mashed ripened bananas.

The mixture for fritters has to be thick. Cover the mix and keep in a cool, dry place overnight, allowing the flour to ferment.

Now whisk this mix properly. Add fennel seeds.

Pour oil in a pan and heat. When oil is sufficiently heated, then take little amounts of the mixture at a time and put it in hot oil and fry till golden brown. Enjoy with tea.

BBQ (Barley, Beets, Quinoa) Salad

BBQ (Barley, Beets, Quinoa) Salad BBQ (Barley, Beets, Quinoa) Salad

This is a healthy salad, consisting of super-grains, lemon vinegar and micro greens, in keeping with the current trend of cooking with super-foods for the family.

Ingredients

White Barley 50 gm | Quinoa 35 gm | Baby beet 75 gm | Granny smith apple 40 gm | Baby Arugula 50 gm | Lemon 1 | Dejon Mustard 2 gm | Pommery mustard 2 gm | a pinch of Sea Salt | Black pepper to taste | Microgreens assorted 20 gm

Method:

Make a dressing with lemon juice, dejon, pommery, salt and pepper and keep aside.

Soak barley a day in advance. Boil for 20 minutes, drain and chill.

Boil quinoa for 20 minutes. Check if it’s done and strain.

Boil baby beets; peel and chill in refrigerator.

Slice the granny smith apples just before combining with vinaigrette.

For plating, wash the arugula in chilled water so that the leaves become crisp.

Place the arugula on the plate so as to form a bed for the salad, lightly toss the remaining ingredients with vinaigrette, check for seasoning and place on a bed of arugula.

Garnish with micro greens and serve.