Cook these egg treats!

Your child can’t have enough of eggs? Try these recipes for delicious egg-based dishes from EggXactly!

Australian Anda Fry

INGREDIENTS:

Eggs: 3 + 1 egg yolk for the gravy | Tomatoes: 2 (in puree form) | Butter: 1 stick | Cheese: 1 cup | Ginger Garlic Paste: 1 tsp | Green Chilli paste: 1 tsp | Red Chilli powder: 1 tsp | Cumin- Coriander powder: 1 tsp | Garam Masala: 2 ½ tsp | Kitchen king masala: ½ tsp |Salt as per taste | Coriander: finely chopped 1 ½ cups | Green Garlic: ½ cup | Spring Onions: finely chopped ½ cup

METHOD:

Boil 2 eggs, cut into thin slices and keep aside.

In a pan, heat oil and make an omelette on a very low flame.

At the same time, in another pan, heat oil/butter.

Add ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste, red chilli powder, salt, dhanya jeera powder, garam masala, (Kitchen King masala optional), spring onions (1/2 cup) and coriander leaves (1 cup) finely chopped.

Mix all the above ingredients well. Sauté for two minutes.

Add tomato puree, grated cheese and one-fourth glass of water.

Mix all of them properly and stir fry for two minutes.

Now add sliced boiled egg to the gravy and cook for another minute on high flame.

Remove the sunny side up in a plate from the pan and pour the gravy over it.

Sprinkle (1/2 cup) coriander over the gravy while packing.

Lasooni Anda Biryani

Ingredients:

Oil – 2 tbsp | Butter – 2 tbsp | Eggs – 3 hard-boiled | Basmati Rice – 1 cup cooked | Onion – 1 large sliced thinly | Green Chilli – 2 slit | Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp | Tomatoes – 1 small sliced thinly | Curd / Yogurt – 1/2 cup | Coriander leaves – 1/4 cup chopped | Chilli Powder – 2 tsp | Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp | Garam Masala powder – 2 tsp | Lemon Juice to taste | Salt to taste | Green Garlic – 1 cup

Whole Spices: Bay Leaf 1 | Black Pepper 1 tsp | Cloves 4 |Eilachi 2 | Cinnamon 1 small piece | Jeera – 1 tsp

METHOD:

Heat oil in a kadai, add in boiled egg and fry till golden. Now add in the whole spices and let it sizzle.

Add in onions and chillies, green garlic and cook till golden.

Add in ginger garlic paste and mix well.

Add in tomatoes, coriander, mint and curd and mix well.

Add in spice powders and salt and mix well. Cook till it thickens.

Add in rice on the top. Now add lemon juice and more coriander leaves.

Garnish with green garlic.

Cordon Bleu Eggie Burger

Ingredients:

1 burger bun | Onion rings 10-15 gm | 2 eggs | Cucumber | Chipotle mayo | 1 spring onion finely chopped | 2 cloves garlic | ½ ginger finely chopped | Fresh chopped coriander leaves | 1-2 green chilli chopped | 1 tsp ground coriander | Butter | Vegetable oil | Tomato- 10-15 gm | Lettuce- 1 lettuce cup | Gherkins-3 to 4 sliced pieces | 1 cheese slice | Cucumber-5-10 gm | Southwest and cheese sauce

Method:

Heat the oil in the frying pan and fry the onion, ginger, garlic, green chilli until translucent.

Add turmeric and fry for a minute.

Add the other spices and start cooking them.

Beat the eggs lightly and add salt to taste.

Now add the cooked mix to the eggs.

Add processed cheese. Then add some fresh coriander leaves.

Heat the bun in the frying pan.

Apply southwest sauce on half bun of the burger and cheese sauce on the other half.

Place the lettuce cup on the base of the burger bun and add the veggies on top of it.

Place the half omelette on it and add the veggies on top of it. Then place the other half, add some more veggies and apply a spoonful amount of sauce. Place the cheese slice on it and then place head of the burger on it. Then pack it.