Christmas plum cake to almond crescent: Easy recipes to try this festive season

Christmas 2018: Here are some specially curated recipes, courtesy Suresh Thampy, executive chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport.

Christmas Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

Butter 100gm, castor sugar 125gm, one egg, refined flour 150gm, soaked fruit 150gm, vanilla essence 10ml, baking soda 5gm

Method:

Cream together your butter and sugar. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, or a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar for your cookie dough until they are light and fluffy. This should take about 5 minutes on a medium/high speed.

Add in eggs gradually (one at a time). After the butter and sugar is creamed together, it is time to add the eggs and vanilla extract. You want to add the eggs into your creamed butter and sugar mixture one at a time, and mix just until combined. This will ensure you won’t break your creamed mixture and you don’t want to beat any air into the eggs at this point.

Add your dry ingredient and mix as little as possible. The next step in making cookie dough using the creaming method is to mix in the dry ingredients along with baking soda.

Now shape the cookies into your desire shapes and garnish it with liquor soaked fruit.

Bake at 180 degree Celsius for nine minutes.

Almond Crescent

Ingredients:

Butter 200gm, Icing sugar 100gm, Refined flour 175gm, Almond powder 75gm, 2 egg yolk

Method:

Cream together your butter and sugar. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, or a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar for your cookie dough until they are light and fluffy. This should take about 5 minutes on a medium/high speed.

Add in eggs one at a time. After the butter and sugar is creamed together, it is time to add the eggs and vanilla extract. You want to add the eggs into your creamed butter and sugar mixture one at a time, and mix just until combined. This will ensure you won’t break your creamed mixture and you don’t want to beat any air into the eggs at this point.

Add your dry ingredient and mix as little as possible. The next step in making cookie dough using the creaming method is to mix in the dry ingredients (refined flour and almond powder).

Now shape the cookies into your desire shapes and garnish it with liquor soaked fruit.

Bake at 180 degree Celsius for nine minutes.

Plum Cake

Ingredients:

Butter 1kg, brown sugar 1kg, eggs 24 nos, soaked fruits 3 kg 5 refined flour 700 gm 6 oil 100 ml 7 cinnamon 10 gm 8 cardamom 10 gm 9 cloves 10 gm 10 nutmeg 10 gm 11 star anise 10 gm 12 marzipan 200 gm 13 vanilla essence 20 ml

Method:

Using an electric mixer on high speed, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy by creaming method.

While creaming add grated marzipan to it.

Gradually add in the eggs along with vanilla essence (one at a time).

You will get nice mixture of butter sugar marzipan and egg. Now add in the liquor soaked fruits to it.

Add your dry ingredient with the spice powder (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, star anise).

Add in the oil mix it and remove the batter.

Now pour the batter in to the desire mould (1/2kg mould) for baking.

Preheat the oven at 180 degree Celsius.

Bake the plum cake at 180 degree Celsius for 20 minutes.