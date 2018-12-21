Christmas 2018: Roast turkey to yule log, recipes for a delicious feast

Add yummy dishes like roasted turkey and yule log to your festive platter and gorge on them with your family and friends. Here are some easy recipes, courtesy Lokesh Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, which you can try at home.

Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

One whole turkey, butter 100gm, chopped onion 100gm, chopped celery 100gm, crumbled sage, thyme 10gm, salt and pepper to taste, chopped fresh parsley 10gm, one bay leaf, salt and pepper, garlic minced 10gm, balsamic vinegar, sugar 20gm, cranberry 150gm

Method

In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in onions, celery, sage, thyme and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until browned.

Remove giblets and neck from the turkey cavity, keep for gravy. Rinse turkey inside and out with running water.

Stir together butter, sage, salt and pepper; rub over turkey, inside and out. Loosely pack stuffing into neck and body cavities, fold over and skewer neck flap closed over stuffing. Tie legs together.

Place turkey, breast side up on rack in roasting pan. Cover with foil and roast in 325 degrees Fahrenheit oven for about one-and-a-half hours, basting with pan juices every 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to roast or 1 3/4 hours, basting every half hour, or until instant-read meat thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh reads 185 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep it under lamp for carving.

Meanwhile, in saucepan, bring chicken stock turkey neck, giblets, onion and bay leaf to boil, reduce heat and simmer,. While cooked turkey rests, skim excess fat from roasting pan whisk in flour until well combined. Gradually whisk in reserved giblet stock; Bring to boil and cook, Season to taste with salt and pepper. Strain and serve alongside turkey.

For cranberry sauce in small saucepan, heat oil over medium heat; stir in onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until softened. Put balsamic vinegar; boil for 5 minutes or until reduced now mix together cranberries, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix into onion mixture; bring to boil and cook, until cranberries are tender and sauce is thick.

Raspberry and Balsamic Dome

Ingredients

Dark chocolate 450gm, butter 450gm, sugar 225gm, water 125gm, egg eight, egg yolk 30 no, caster sugar 150gm, honey 375gm, dark chocolate 2kg, whipped cream 875gm, melted butter 900gm, gelatin 80gm, egg white 20no.

Method:

First, prepare silk sponge by mixing dark chocolate, butter and mix sugar syrup and egg at last and then bake in tray in 180 degrees Celsisus for 25 min.

Now we will make chocolate dome mixture by mixing sugar and eggs in double boiler. Now melt the chocolate and butter keep it a side.

Soak gelatin in cool water, and add sabayon and chocolate mix to the mixture. Add soaked gelatin and fold whipped cream in mixture of chocolate and butter.

After that beat the egg whites and make meringue, then add the raspberry pure and balsamic in dome mixture and set it in dome mould.

Yule Log

Ingredients

Dark chocolate 100gm, fresh cream 50gm, whipped cream 70gm, nutella 100gm, milk one litre, milk maid 500gm, curd 500gm, castor sugar, maida 1.5gm, baking powder 70gm, baking soda 30gm, cocoa powder 150gm, oil 50ml

Method:

Prepare the log sponge by mixing milk, milkmaid, curd, sugar. Now add all dry items in the mixture and oil at the end.

Now we will make royal cream by heating cream and dark chocolate and make ganache.

Now add whipped cream and Nutella in ganache and assemble in log shape, serve in plate and dust icing sugar.