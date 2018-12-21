Christmas 2018: 3 easy cookie recipes your children would love

Looking for the best Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Set the scene to your own picture-perfect Christmas with these recipes from Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure, Bengaluru, for the sweetest treats.

Brunsli with meringue cookie recipe

Ingredients

100gm ground hazelnuts, Two large egg whites, salt, ½ teaspoon lemon juice, 125gm sugar, one vanilla sugar (around 1tbsp) one teaspoon cinnamon, 100gm ground almonds

Method

Beat egg whites with lemon juice, salt and sugar to a firm meringue.

Put aside 3 tablespoons of the meringue, to the rest add the vanilla sugar, cinnamon, nuts and almonds. Cover and refrigerate for two hours.

Roll out about to about ¾ cm on a sugar-covered surface (you can roll the dough between two layers of cling film to make things easier).

Cut out stars, put them on backing racks and cover with the meringue that you’ve put aside, adding to it some drops of water.

Bake in the warm oven at 150 degrees Celsius in the lowest part of the oven for 15-18 minutes.

Take off the racks and let cool while still on the backing sheet. They should be stored in tin boxes and get softer after 1-2 days.

Chocolate Nero cookies

Ingredients

One cup almonds, two eggs, 1/3 Cup Granulated Sugar, two Cups Chopped Good Quality Bittersweet Chocolate, two Tablespoons Unsalted Butter, 1/2 Cup Flour, one Teaspoon Baking Powder, Add castor sugar and icing sugar to roll

Method

Toast the almonds in the oven until light golden brown and once cool, grind finely and set aside.

Set a stainless steel bowl over a double boiler, and melt the chocolate and butter together, stirring frequently.

Once completely melted, remove from the heat.

In a separate bowl, combine the eggs and sugar.

Beat on medium speed about 5 minutes, or until the mixture is pale and frothy.

Slowly pour the chocolate mixture into the eggs mixing well to blend.

Add the flour, baking powder and almonds to the chocolate and eggs and mix just until smooth dough is created.

Refrigerate the dough for two hours.

Heat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and take small pieces about the size of large olives and roll into a ball.

Roll each ball first into the granulated sugar, then into the powdered sugar and place on a parchment covered baking sheet.

Continue to use up all of the dough in the same manner.

Bake the cookies for about 15 minutes or until they expand and begin to crack.

Ginger bread with jaggery

Ingredients:

100gm unsalted butter, room temperature, 135gm jaggery granules {or jaggery, chopped fine}, 45ml honey, 30ml water, 1tsp dried ginger powder {saunt}, 1tsp cinnamon powder, Zest of one orange, 1tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, Two eggs, 175gm whole-wheat flour, demerara sugar for sprinkling over

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a baking sheet with parchment and lightly grease five mini cake molds.

Place the jaggery, butter, honey and water in a heatproof bowl. Then heat in microwave for a minute, until the butter has melted. Whisk well with a balloon whisk until the jaggery and butter have combined.

Add the ginger powder, pie spice, orange zest, vanilla extract, baking powder and baking soda. Whisk well to mix.

Whisk in the eggs one by one. Now fold in the whole-wheat flour gently.

Ladle into prepared tins, sprinkle over dried orange crystals. Bake for approximately 20-25 minutes until risen and light golden brown (40-45 minutes for a larger cake). Use tester to check if done.

Allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes, and then gently loosen sides to demold. Serve warm as it is or with a drizzle of unsweetened whipped cream.