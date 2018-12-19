Christmas 2018: Bake these delicious cakes at home

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without a yummylicious cake. We bring you two easy cake recipes, courtesy Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which you would surely enjoy with your family.
Gluten free Christmas cake
Ingredients:
300gm presoaked Christmas dry fruit, ½ orange zests, ½ lemon zest, 200ml jaggery syrup, 150g (6oz) almond flour, 100gm grated apple, 175g (6oz) butter, softened, four medium eggs
Method:
Preheat the oven to 140 degrees. Put the remaining ingredients except the almond flour in a large bowl. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer until well combined. Fold the almond flour well.
Grease a deep 23cm round tin or 20cm square cake tin with butter, line with a double layer of baking paper and grease the paper. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin. Level the top and cover with a disc of baking paper.
Bake for about 2 hours until firm to the touch and a skewer pushed into the middle comes out clean. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.
When the cake has cooled, remove the baking paper disc; pierce the top in several places with a skewer, then pour over a little brandy.
Remove the cake from the tin but keep it in the baking paper. Wrap with more baking paper, then wrap with foil. Then store in a cool place to mature.
Decorate the cake with glace fruit, marzipan or ready-to-use icing.
Brownie Cheesecake
Ingredients
For the brownie crust:
250gm dark chocolate melted, 50ml coconut oil melted, 230gm cottage cheese, five tablespoons oat flour, 80ml jaggery syrup, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt
For the cheesecake layer:
350gm cream cheese, two eggs, 100gm jaggery powder, one tablespoon vanilla extract
For the sour cream raspberry swirl:
300gm sour cream, 50ml jaggery syrup, 50gm fresh raspberries + more to garnish, one tablespoon maple syrup
Method
To make the brownie crust:
Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius or 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine melted dark chocolate, melted coconut oil, cottage cheese, oats flour, jaggery syrup, baking soda and salt.
Spread into a backing dish to make the cheesecake layer: Blend cream cheese, eggs, jaggery powder and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture over the brownie layer.
Bake for up to 40 minutes.
To make the sour cream raspberry swirl: Combine sour cream with brown sugar and set aside. Process raspberries with a hand mixer or blender until smooth. Add maple syrup.
Five minutes before the cake is ready, pour the sour cream mixture over the cake and drop the raspberry sauce with a teaspoon all over the surface. Use a toothpick to swirl the sauce into the sour cream.
Bake for five more minutes.
Let the cake cool completely and put it in the fridge overnight.