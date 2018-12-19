Christmas 2018: Bake these delicious cakes at home

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without a yummylicious cake. We bring you two easy cake recipes, courtesy Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which you would surely enjoy with your family.

Gluten free Christmas cake

Ingredients:

300gm presoaked Christmas dry fruit, ½ orange zests, ½ lemon zest, 200ml jaggery syrup, 150g (6oz) almond flour, 100gm grated apple, 175g (6oz) butter, softened, four medium eggs

Method:

Preheat the oven to 140 degrees. Put the remaining ingredients except the almond flour in a large bowl. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer until well combined. Fold the almond flour well.

Grease a deep 23cm round tin or 20cm square cake tin with butter, line with a double layer of baking paper and grease the paper. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin. Level the top and cover with a disc of baking paper.

Bake for about 2 hours until firm to the touch and a skewer pushed into the middle comes out clean. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.

When the cake has cooled, remove the baking paper disc; pierce the top in several places with a skewer, then pour over a little brandy.

Remove the cake from the tin but keep it in the baking paper. Wrap with more baking paper, then wrap with foil. Then store in a cool place to mature.

Decorate the cake with glace fruit, marzipan or ready-to-use icing.

Brownie Cheesecake

Ingredients

For the brownie crust:

250gm dark chocolate melted, 50ml coconut oil melted, 230gm cottage cheese, five tablespoons oat flour, 80ml jaggery syrup, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the cheesecake layer:

350gm cream cheese, two eggs, 100gm jaggery powder, one tablespoon vanilla extract

For the sour cream raspberry swirl:

300gm sour cream, 50ml jaggery syrup, 50gm fresh raspberries + more to garnish, one tablespoon maple syrup

Method

To make the brownie crust:

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius or 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine melted dark chocolate, melted coconut oil, cottage cheese, oats flour, jaggery syrup, baking soda and salt.

Spread into a backing dish to make the cheesecake layer: Blend cream cheese, eggs, jaggery powder and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture over the brownie layer.

Bake for up to 40 minutes.

To make the sour cream raspberry swirl: Combine sour cream with brown sugar and set aside. Process raspberries with a hand mixer or blender until smooth. Add maple syrup.

Five minutes before the cake is ready, pour the sour cream mixture over the cake and drop the raspberry sauce with a teaspoon all over the surface. Use a toothpick to swirl the sauce into the sour cream.

Bake for five more minutes.

Let the cake cool completely and put it in the fridge overnight.