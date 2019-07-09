Treat your child to these chocolate smoothie recipes

Not all children like to drink milk. So, why don’t you give them smoothies instead? Here are some easy chocolate smoothie recipes, courtesy Samrat Reddy, Founder, Drunken Monkey that your child will enjoy and finish drinking in no time.

Choco Nutella

This smoothie will take you on a mesmerizing journey with nutella and chocolate blended with dairy.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 Glass milk, 1 table spoon choco powder, 3 table spoons nutella, 3 scoops vanilla ice-cream

Method

Add all the ingredients in a blending jar, blend until smooth and serve

Choco Almond

Indulge yourself in this choco affair! Coco powder with milk, almonds, cashews and vanilla ice-cream makes it the best of all!

Servings: 1

Ingredients

1 Glass milk, 1 table spoon choco powder, 3 scoops vanilla ice-cream, 1½ table spoon chopped almonds & cashews, garnish with half table spoon chopped almonds & cashews

Method

Add all the ingredients in a blending jar, blend until smooth and serve