This weekend, try these easy chocolate recipes

Treat your child to some yummy chocolate delicacies this weekend by trying these easy recipes at home.

Chocolate Bomb

By Chef Minali Zaveri from The Creme Company

Ingredients:

French chocolate entremet (french mousse cake), chocolate glaze, French chocolate sablee dusted with gold powder, Californian cherry sauce and dehydrated golden cake crumbs

Recipe for the French chocolate entremet:

100g Belgian dark chocolate

150g cream

4 mini discs (2-3inch diameter) chocolate sponge

Method:

Heat the cream, pour over chopped chocolate, mix well to form a homogenous mixture. Set in the fridge overnight.

Whip next day to form a chocolate whipped ganache. Piping a layer of about 1cm in mini silicon cake mounds, place a layer of the cake slice, repeat the same once more.

Set the moulds in the freezer overnight. Demould and glaze with a chocolate glaze of your choice. Garnish the cake with a chocolate sablee gold disc and cherry sauce.

Brownie Cheesecake

By Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Ingredients

For the brownie crust

250g dark chocolate melted

50ml coconut oil melted

230g cottage cheese

5tbsp oat flour

80ml jaggery syrup

1/2tsp baking soda

1/2tsp salt

For the cheesecake layer:

350g cream cheese

2 eggs

100g jaggery powder

1tbsp vanilla extract

For the sour cream raspberry swirl:

300g sour cream

50ml jaggery syrup

50g fresh raspberries + more to garnish

1tbsp maple syrup

Method:

To make the brownie crust:

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius or 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine melted dark chocolate, melted coconut oil, cottage cheese, oats flour, jaggery syrup, baking soda and salt.

Spread into a backing dish to make the cheesecake layer: Blend cream cheese, eggs, jaggery powder and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture over the brownie layer.

Bake for up to 40 minutes.

To make the sour cream raspberry swirl: Combine sour cream with brown sugar and set aside. Process raspberries with a hand mixer or blender until smooth. Add maple syrup.

Five minutes before the cake is ready, pour the sour cream mixture over the cake and drop the raspberry sauce with a teaspoon all over the surface. Use a toothpick to swirl the sauce into the sour cream. Bake for five more minutes.

Let the cake cool completely and put it in the fridge overnight.