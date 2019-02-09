Chocolate Day 2019: Indulge kids with these easy and yummy recipes

Toggle Menu Sections
Chocolate Day 2019: Indulge in chocolate with your family with these delicious shots and frankie. Try these easy recipes.

Smiley Oreo Chocolate Shots

On Chocolate Day 2019, treat your child to these yummy Oreo chocolate shots and KitKat frankie made of chocolate.

Smiley Oreo chocolate shots

By Wagar Ahmed, Head Pastry Chef, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Ingredients:

Fresh cream 100ml, Oreo biscuits 5 no, Dairy milk chocolate 300gm, full cream milk 1 cup, cocoa powder 100gm, Ice cubes 5 no

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients along with four cubes of ice.

Add the above mixture in a blender and blend it on a high speed.

Pour the mixture in your kids favourite cup or glass.

Decorate with Oreo smiley.

Drink it is a shot.

In case, one wants, they can add berries, mint or nay other flavour of choice.

Kitkat Frankie

KitKat Frankie

By Chef Paras Menariya, The Culture House, Girgaum Chowpatty

Ingredients

Pancake flour 50gm, nutrela 30gm, butter 10gm, KitKat 30gm, salt

Method:

1. Take the pancake flour in a vessel.

2. Add salt and water. And mix them well.

3. Make an 8 inch roll.

4. Add nutella and KitKat to the roll.

5. Place the roll in the non stick pan and cook.

6. Cut in into pieces and serve hot.

