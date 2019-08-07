Chocolate cake to French macarons: Easy dessert recipes your kids will love

Wondering how to cheer up your child? Make him or her these easy finger-licking chocolate cake and French macarons. Your child will love eating these dishes.

Gluten free chocolate cake

Pastry Chef Namal Kalubowila, Movenpick Hotel Colombo, Sri Lanka

Ingredients

Eggs 5 nos, sugar 200 gms, almond powder 200 gms, melted butter 125 gms, melted dark chocolate 250 gms

Method

Mix sugar, almond powder, eggs and melted butter.

Once mixed well, add melted chocolate to this mixture.

Mix well until the mixture is thick.

Bake for 30-40 minutes at the oven temperature of 160 degrees Celsius.

French Macarons

Chef Anup Kumar Maity, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Ingredients

For Macaron shells

Almond flour 100 gm, powdered sugar 100 gm, egg whites 70 gm, at room temperature, caster sugar 50 gm, Gel food colouring, if desired

For buttercream filling

Large egg yolks 2, sugar 50gm, Milk 3 ½ tbsp, unsalted butter, softened 115 gm, pure vanilla extract 1 tbsp

Method

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Sift together almond flour and powdered sugar twice. Set aside.

In a clean medium bowl, beat the egg whites on low speed until foamy. Add cream of tartar and increase the speed to medium. Slowly add sugar one tablespoon at a time. Continue to beat the egg whites on high speed until hard peaks form. Stir in gel or powder food colouring, if desired.

Sift almond flour mixture over whipped egg whites, and gently fold it with a spatula until batter is just combined. Be careful not to over-fold.

Transfer the batter into a pastry bag with a round tip. Pipe about 1.5-inch rounds about an inch apart on prepared baking sheets.

Tap the baking sheets firmly on the counter a few times to get rid of any air bubbles.

Let the macarons sit out on the counter for at least 15-30 minutes, maybe up to couple hours, depending on humidity. When you lightly touch the macarons, and the batter does not stick to your finger, then it’s ready to go into the oven. While waiting, preheat the oven to 300°F (150 degrees Celsius).

Bake the macarons one sheet at a time for about 18-20 minutes. It’ll take longer for larger macarons. The macarons are ready when they come off the sheet easily.

Cool the macarons on the sheet for 10-15 minutes, and then transfer the macarons to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the buttercream filling, in a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks slightly with a whisk and add sugar. Continue to whisk until the mixture is pale and sugar is mostly dissolved. Stir in the milk. Transfer the egg yolk mixture into a small saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring frequently. Continue to cook until it’s thick like pudding, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture back to the bowl and bring it to room temperature. Stir in the butter in three batches. Add vanilla extract and continue to mix until smooth.

To assemble, transfer the buttercream filling into a pastry bag and sandwich the macarons. Serve fresh.