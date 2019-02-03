Get your child used to eating jaggery, not sugar, with these recipes

By Dr Seema Khanna

Jaggery, commonly known as gur in Hindi, is one of the best natural sweeteners, though it is rich in simple carbs (calories). Jaggery is not suitable for obese kids in large quantities. It is advisable to consume jaggery in winters as it has hot potency (tasir). Jaggery is the richest source of iron, with 8.5- 9 mg per 100 gms, which is close to our daily dietary requirements. It helps in regulation of body temperature and detoxifies the body. This jaggery is commonly made from sugarcane, but there are other numerous sources of jaggery like date palms, dates, etc.

Benefits of jaggery:

Jaggery generates heat in the body.

Boosts immunity in the body.

Prevents constipation and works as a laxative, enhancing production of digestive enzymes.

Prevents anemia as it is the richest source of iron.

Prevents respiratory problems.

Here are some jaggery recipes for children:

Sooji Halwa with Jaggery

Set aside a container and boil water with jaggery in it. Roast or fry the sooji in ghee till it is golden brown. Stir for around 10 minutes. Then add the jaggery syrup to that and continue stirring. Let the mixture cool and your halwa is ready to eat. This tasty dish can be prepared within a matter of minutes.

Puffed Rice Balls with Jaggery

Dissolve some jaggery in water. You can use a potato masher to break the lumps. Heat it for around 2 minutes. Next take a blob of jaggery syrup from the container, mix puffed rice into it and start rolling the mixture into balls. Use a little bit of the hot syrup to roll several puffed rice balls. Make sure that the mixture is not too hot to avoid burning your hands. Apply some ghee to your hands so that it is easier to roll the mixture into balls. Store in an airtight container and eat whenever you want.

This dish is made during the Tamil festival of ‘kartigai’. Puffed rice is known as ‘Kurmura’ in other Indian languages.

Jaggery Roti or Paratha or Bhakri

Take some wheat flour, jaggery, cardamom, almonds, ghee and salt. Knead the dough using wheat flour with the help of some warm water and add a little salt along with ghee to the dough. Let the dough ferment for around 20 minutes. Make a mixture of almond powder and cardamom powder along with jaggery and mix well. Add the stuffing to the rotis and heat the tawa and start roasting some rotis.

Jaggery contains molasses (black treacle), a viscous product resulting from refining sugar. Now, molasses contain all essential nutrients like minerals and B vitamins. This molasses is removed from jaggery when making refined sugar.

Compared to refined sugar, jaggery appears to be more healthy and nutritious. White sugar contains only empty calories without any vitamins or minerals. On the other hand, jaggery is versatile and can be grated or broken up in the form of granules or used as a replacement for sugar in drinks and different sweet recipes as mentioned above. Jaggery can be used daily, but if the child is obese, it should be used sparingly.

It is advisable to feed the baby with jaggery after the age of one year. This will boost immunity and keep him/ her healthy, developing the taste for jaggery instead of sugar, which is not at all healthy.

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist.)