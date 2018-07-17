Chef Rakhee Vaswani’s recipes for picky eaters!

Is your child a fussy eater? Try these recipes that are delicious and nutritious, courtesy chef Rakhee Vaswani.

Oats and moong dal tikki frankie

Ingredients 

½ cup – Yellow moong dal | ½ cup – Quick cooking rolled oats | 2 tbsp – Fresh curd | 1 tbsp – Roasted besan | ½ tsp – Green chillies (finely chopped) | 2 tsp – Chaat masala | 2 tsp – Chilli powder | ¼ tsp – Garam masala | ¼ tsp – Turmeric powder | 1 tsp – Ginger and garlic paste | 1 tbsp – Coriander (finely chopped) | 1 tbsp – Onion (minced) | 1 tbsp – Chilli garlic sauce | Salt to taste | 2 tsp – Oil | Roti wraps or tortilla wraps for frankie

For the Frankie masala

1 tsp – Amchur powder | ½ tsp – Chilli powder | 1 tsp – White pepper powder | 1 tsp – Salt

Method

*Clean, wash and boil the moong dal in 1 cup of water till it is soft and cooked and all the water has evaporated.

*Drain and blend the dal in a mixer to a coarse paste.

*Transfer the paste to a bowl, add all the remaining ingredients (except chilli garlic sauce) and mix well; reserve some oats for coating.

*Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions. Shape each into a long sausage roll and coat with oats.

*Lightly grease a non-stick pan with ½ tsp of oil. Cook each roll in the pan with minimum oil.

*For the frankie masala, mix the ingredients in a bowl and sprinkle on the rolls.

To assemble

*Roll the roti or wrap over each cutlet after adding some minced onion and coriander. Serve with chilli garlic sauce.

Banana Boston cream shot

For the banana cake

Ingredients

2 Bananas | 100 gms – Butter | 100 gms – Flour | 100 gms – Castor sugar | 2 Eggs | ¼ tsp Baking powder | 1 tsp – Vanilla essence | 50 ml Milk | 7-inch – Baking loaf tin

Method

*Beat the butter and castor sugar till light and creamy.

*Add the eggs, one at a time.

*Fold in the flour along with the baking powder and add a dash of vanilla essence.

*Add the mashed bananas. Do not over mix.

*Add milk.

*Pour the batter into a 7-inch loaf tin and bake it in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for 20–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

For the Boston cream

Ingredients

1 cup – Cooked or readymade custard | 1 cup – Whipped cream

Method

*Mix the custard and whipped cream and keep aside.

*For the chocolate sauce

Ingredients

200 ml – Fresh cream | 400 gms – Chocolate

Method

*Heat the cream and add the chocolate. Whisk till the chocolate melts.

*To assemble

*Take fancy shot glasses and add a layer of the banana cake after crumbling it.

*Pipe a layer of banana Boston cream.

*Pipe a layer of chocolate sauce, top with another layer of cream and a final sprinkling of cake.

Quinoa corn and mushroom – stuffed baked potatoes

For the baked potatoes base

Ingredients

4 – Potatoes | Oil – for brushing | Salt to taste

Method

*Brush the potato with oil and sprinkle a little salt over it.

*Wrap in an aluminium foil and bake in a preheated oven for 15–18 minutes at a temperature of 160–180 degrees.

*Cool slightly and cut each baked potato in half.

*Scoop the centre to make a hole. Keep aside.

For the white sauce

Ingredients

2 tbsp Butter | 2 tbsp Barley atta | 150 ml Milk | 100 ml Stock | Salt and pepper to taste

Method

*Cook the barley atta and butter in a pan with a whisk for 1–2 minutes.

*Pour in the milk and stock gradually till the sauce thickens but still has a pouring consistency.

*Cook for a few minutes and season with salt and pepper.

For the filling

Ingredients

3 tbsp White sauce | 50 gm Corn (boiled) | 3 to 4 Mushroom (minced) | ¼ cup Quinoa | 50 gms – Mozzarella cheese (grated) | ½ tsp Veg seasoning | A few leaves Spinach (chopped) | ½ tsp – Mixed herbs

Method

*Mix the white sauce, mushroom, corn, quinoa, chopped spinach, aromatic seasoning and mixed herbs.

*Put it in a piping bag and pipe into the scooped potatoes.

*Add the cheese and bake in an oven for 10 minutes at 160 degrees.

For the quinoa

Ingredients

¼ cup Quinoa | ¾ cup Stock | Salt to taste

Method

*Boil the quinoa with the stock and add a pinch of salt till fluffed up. This should take about 15–20 minutes on a low flame.

Sua Idli

Ingredients

1 cup – Urad dal | 3 cups Boiled rice | 1/2 tsp Fenugreek (methi) leaves seeds | Salt to taste | Sua – a handful | 2-3 cloves – Garlic (minced) | 2 Green chili (minced) | Oil – for greasing the molds | Coconut chutney- to serve | Sāmbhar – to serve

Method

*Soak the urad dal and fenugreek seeds together in enough water for 3 hours and drain.

*Soak the rice in enough water for 3 hours and drain.

*Blend the urad dal and fenugreek seeds together in a mixer till smooth and frothy (add water little by little as required) remove and keep aside.

*Blend the rice in a mixer till smooth. Remove and keep aside.

*Combine the urad dal paste and rice paste together in a bowl and cover and keep aside to ferment overnight.

*Once the batter is fermented add salt, chopped sua, green chili and minced garlic to the batter.

*Put spoonfuls of the batter into greased idli molds and steam for 10 to 12 minutes.

*Repeat with the remaining batter to make more idlis. Serve hot with fried coconut chutney and Sāmbhar.

