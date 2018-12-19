Say cheese with these healthy recipes

By Prachi Mandholia

Advertising

A good source of protein and calcium for teeth and bones, cheese makes a perfect pick for your growing child. Calcium and protein are extremely important in their developmental years as their bone mass is building.

Cheese is available in different forms like slices, cubes and types like cottage cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, brie, feta, cream cheese. Cottage cheese is a healthy option for kids. It makes the best substitute for cheese on a pizza.

For kids, if it’s cheese, it’s pizza, cheese balls, cheese sandwiches, cheese slices or macaroni and cheese. It can be used to sneak extra nutrition into their diets with some simple recipes.

Advertising

Cheese Fondue with Vegetable Dippers

Ingredients:

Milk – 1/2 cup | Cheddar Cheese – 1/2 cup | Whole Wheat Flour – 2 tbsp | Salt to taste

Method

– Make a mix of wheat flour and cold milk in a bowl.

– In a pan, add the mix and simmer over medium heat.

– When the mixture begins to simmer, reduce the heat to low and add a handful of the cheese, one at a time, whisking the fondue after each handful, until the shreds melt completely.

– Add salt and mix well.

– Remove the pot from heat.

– Serve it with vegetable dippers like carrots, celery, asparagus, broccoli, green beans.

Grilled Cottage Cheese (Paneer)

Ingredients:

Home-made paneer cubes – 150 gm | Mustard Oil – 2 tsp | Lemon juice – 2 tsp | Oregano – 1/2 tsp | Red Chilli Powder – 1/4 tsp | Salt to taste

Method:

– Mix all the ingredients for marination except paneer.

– Now add the paneer and mix well.

– Heat a pan and place the paneer.

– Grill it well till its golden brown.

– Serve with green chutney.

Broccoli Cheese Paratha

Ingredients:

Broccoli florets – 1/2 cup | Cheese Slice – 1| Oregano – 1/2 tsp | Salt to taste | Whole wheat flour – 1/2 cup | Ghee for Paratha

Method

– Knead the dough and keep aside.

– Blanch the broccoli for two minutes.

– Grate the broccoli and add salt and oregano to it.

– Roll out the dough into two thin circles.

– On one circle, place the cheese slice and top it with broccoli mixture

– Cover with another layer of the rolled circle.

– Flatten it out lightly using a rolling pin.

– Cook the paratha until golden brown.

– Serve with curd.

Precautions

Children of school-going age require less energy from fat, so it’s really important to keep an eye on the portion sizes as cheese is high in fat.

Salt recommendation for children 7-10 years is 5gm (1tsp) and over 11 years is 6gm, and cheese may often contain more salt than you think.

Too much cheese consumption may cause constipation, so give in moderation along with veggies.

Advertising

(The writer is a registered dietitian and a certified diabetes educator. She is a practicing Clinical Nutritionist, based out of Mumbai. For more ideas, email at prachi.mandholia@gmail.com.)