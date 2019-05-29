Cheesecake to pastry, easy mango recipes you can at home for kids

Try this mango cheesecake and pastry recipe at home, courtesy Rajesh Yadav, Pastry Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport.

Mango Cheesecake

Ingredients

Cream cheese 4 cups, icing sugar 3 cups, eggs yolks 4 nos, corn flour 1 tbsp, mango pulp 1 cup, refined flour 1 tbsp, amul fresh cream 1 cup, vanilla essence 2 tsp, cookie crum 1 cup, butter ½ cup, fresh mangoes 2 cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 130 degrees Celsius. Grease and line the base of a cake tin.

Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin to fine crumbs.

Melt the butter and add the biscuit crumbs, stir to combine. Place in the base of the cake tin and spread in an even layer, then flatten Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until golden. Remove and leave to cool while you prepare the filling.

In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until smooth then add the sour cream, mango pulp, Vanilla Essence and flour. Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence beating well between each addition.

Pour the cream cheese mix on to the biscuit base then bake in the oven for 45 minutes at 130 degrees Celsius. The cheesecake should be just set with a slight wobble and should still be cream on top with just a slight golden hint around the edges.

Once the oven is cool you can remove the cheesecake to cool completely before removing from the tin.

Garnish it with nicely cut fresh mangoes.

Mango Pastry

Ingredients

Eggs 5 nos, sugar 1 cup, refined flour 1 cup, vanilla essence 2 tsp, whipped cream 2 cup, mango pulp ½ cup, fresh cut mangoes ½ cup, sugar syrup 3 tbsp

Method

Whisk eggs and sugar together till it rises in volume.

Sieve flour and coco powder together.

Once the volume is increased add in vanilla essence and fold the flour slowly into the batter.

Pour the batter in half kg mould and bake at 180 degree Celsius for 15 minutes.

Once the sponge is cooled cut them into layers.

Mango mango cream using mango pulp and whipped cream.

Layer the sponge with mango cream and fresh cut mangoes.

Note

Soak the sponge with sugar syrup.

Pour mango pulp or glaze on top and keep it for resting in chiller.

Once cool cut in shape of pastry and garnish with freshly cut mangoes and mint leaves.