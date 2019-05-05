Cake pops to lasagna, try these easy recipes at home with your child

This weekend, get your child to help you in the kitchen to make these easy dishes.

Advertising

Olive oil and hazelnut cake pops

Chef Rajat Sachdev, Pastry Chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Ingredients

Coco powder 90 gms, water 120 ml, vanilla essence 5 ml, almond powder 150 gms, baking soda 2 gms, salt 2 gms, icing sugar 135 gms, eggs 3 nos, olive oil 156 gms, olive oil sponge crumb 200 gms, roasted hazelnut (crushed) 10 gms, condense milk 100 ml, dark chocolate (melted) 100 gms, hazelnut paste 20 gms

Coating for Cake POP

milk chocolate 100 gms, cocoa butter 25 gms, colourful sprinkles 10 gms

Method

Advertising

Mix all the Base ingredients and bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.

After it cools mix the cake and refrigerate for an hour.

Then make roundels of 20 gms each.

Insert a pop stick into the roundels and freeze.

Mix cocoa butter and melted chocolate together and prepare a chocolate sauce.

Take out the pops and dip it in the chocolate sauce.

Garnish

Coat with colourful sprinklers

Chicken corn lasagna

Chef Neeraj Rawoot, Executive Chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Ingredients

Sauce

Extra virgin olive oil 1 tsp, garlic 4 nos, salt to taste, tomato sauce to taste, crushed tomatoes 2 nos, tortillas 4 nos

Filling

Onion 1 cup, bell peppers 1 cup, corn 1/2 cup, salt to taste, shredded chicken 1 cup, freshly ground pepper to taste, cheddar cheese to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius.

Spray the baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

To prepare the sauce

Heat the olive oil and garlic in a sauce pan until the garlic turns golden.

Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce and salt to taste.

Bring to a boil and then reduce to a saucy consistency.

To prepare the filling

Advertising

Heat oil in a sauce pan, add onions, corn and bell pepper. Add shredded chicken and season with salt and pepper.