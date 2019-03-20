Brownie gujiya to dahi vada: Holi special recipes to enjoy with your kids

On the occasion of Holi, here are some easy and yummy recipes to treat your kids to, courtesy Chef Ajay Anand, Director of Culinary, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Walnut Brownie Gujiya

Ingredients

For Filling

Advertising

Walnut brownie 300gm, chocolate sauce 100ml, chocolate chunks 100gm, roasted walnuts 50gm

For Dough covering

Refined flour 150gm, ghee 50gm, semolina 50gm, salt 2gm, green cardamom 2gm, water 100ml

Procedure

Take a bowl and mix together all the dough ingredients except water. With finger tips slowly mix to give it bread crumb like texture. Then add water as required to make hard dough. Keep it aside to rest in an air-tight container.

Advertising

For Filling, Crumb the brownie in a bowl mix together rest of the ingredients to make a filling. Avoid over mixing the same.

Divide the dough into 25gm balls, flatten the ball into a circle of around 6cm Dai.

Take a gujiya mould; place the dough sheet first then place spoonful of filling to make a crescent shape gujiya. You can also make it without mould, but that need a bit of expertise.

Deep fry the brownie crescent in medium heat oil till golden colour. Take it out place it on a kitchen paper.

For Plating, just for a bit of American touch you can sprinkle it with icing sugar, some silver leaf and pistachio powder.

Delhi 6

Satiate into Good Old Flavours of Delhi

Ingredients

Aloo Tikki, Apricot & Peas

Potato 200gm, salt tt, dried apricot 50gm, green peas 50gm, corn flour 20gm, raisin 20gm, cashewnut 20gm, ghee 200gm, cumin seeds 5gm, coriander seeds 5gm, green chilli 10gm, fresh ginger 10gm, black pepper 5gm

Stuffed Pani Puri

Pani Puri 5no., Chickpeas 100gm, Potato 50gm, Channa Masala 20gm, Salt TT, Tamarind Chutney 100gm, Mint Chutney 100gm, Sweetened Yogurt 100gm, Bikaneri Sev 50gm, Onion 100gm, Tomato 100gm, Fresh Coriander 50gm, Kutti Mirch 5gm, Broiled Cumin Seeds 5gm, Pomegranate seeds 50gm

Potato Nest

Potato 1kg, cornflour 100gm

Yogurt Burst

Fresh yogurt 500gm, balk salt tt, sugar syrup 20ml, alginate bath 1lt, gluco 3gm, xanthan 5gm

Procedure

Aloo Tikki, Apricot & Peas

Wash and Roast Potato, till well cooked. Keep them aside to cool down and to process further.

Take a pan add a tea spoon of ghee, Pop in sum cracked coriander and cumin seeds, let it crackle. Add Shocked & Chopped Apricot, Blanched Green peas, Chop Ginger and Green Chilli, Cashewnut, Raisins, season the mixture with salt and Pepper.

Peel and grate above roasted potatoes, add a spoon of cornflour and sum salt.

Make patties and stuff with green pea’s mixture. Shallow fry the same till crispy.

Stuffed Pani Puri

Boil chickpeas; temper it with sum onion, tomato & Chana Masala.

For final assembly – take a Pani Puri fill it half with chana mixture, top up with chop onion & tomato, fresh coriander, sweet yogurt, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, roasted cumin, Kutti mirch & Sev.

Potato Nest

Peel Potatoes and make spaghetti of potato, wash it thoroughly to get rid of starch.

Pat dries the spaghetti, dust it with sum cornflour. Line the mixture in nest moulds and deep fry.

Yogurt Burst

Blend the fresh yogurt with sum black salt, sugar syrup, Gluco and Xanthan gum.

Freeze the above mixture in sphere moulds for better shapes. Plunge the frozen spheres in Algin Bath for an hour before use.

Pluck Style Classic Dahi Vada

Ingredients

For Dahi Vada

Urad dal (spit and husked black gram lentils) 200gm, baking soda one pinch, oil for deep frying, asafoetida 2gm, salt tt

For Sev Tenka

Besan 100gm, oil for deep frying, salt tt

For Garnishing

Yogurt 200gm, sugar 50gm, tamarind chutney 50ml, roasted cumin 5gm, red chilli powder 5gm, saffron 5gm, salt tt, edible flower a few, pea shoot 10gm, chilli oil 5ml

Procedure

For Dahi Vada

Wash urad dal in water till water comes clean. Soak it overnight or at least four hours.

Grind it to a smooth, thick paste. Add very little water if needed. Add Baking soda and beat the dal till it becomes fluffy. To check if batter is ready for frying drop small amount of batter in water and it should float. This means vada are ready for frying.

Heat some oil in pan at medium heat. Drop small balls of batter either with hands or spoon in oil. Deep fry them till they are golden brown.

Now take warm water in a big bowl and keep it aside. Heat a small pan at medium heat and add ½ tsp of asafoetida in it. Add this Hing tadka and salt in water. Now dip the vada in water for at least 15-20 minutes.

For Sev Tenka

Mix Besan and Salt in a bowl, add enough water to make it thin batter.

Heat oil in a pan, and sprinkle the besan water in hot oil and drain the Sev Tenka on kitchen paper. Keep it aside.

For Garnishing

Beat half of the fresh Yogurt for a fine glazing consistency with thick sugar syrup, drain the fried vada and glaze the same with beaten yogurt and refrigerate.

In another mixing bowl, beat yogurt with soaked saffron, salt, cumin, red chilli powder, tamarind chutney and keep it aside.

Advertising

In plate place some tenka, top up it with glazed vada and spoonful of yogurt saffron mixture. Garnish with flowers and greens.