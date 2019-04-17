Brownie to doughnuts: Try your child’s favourite dessert recipes at home

Next time your child asks you to get him or her brownie, muffin or some doughnuts, get them to help you make the desserts at home by following these recipes, courtesy Chef Niklesh Sharma, founder of Academy of Pastry Arts Group.

Walnut brownie

Ingredients

Callebaut dark chocolate 811 54.5 per cent 325 gm, butter 500 gm, eggs 400 gm, sugar 650 gm, vanilla essence 4 gm, flour 250 gm, walnut 150 gm

Method

1. Melt butter and chocolate together.

2. Using a paddle mix eggs and sugar.

3. Add in melted butter and chocolate.

4. Add in flour last.

5. Sprinkle walnuts on the top.

6. Chill for few hours. Bake at 160 degrees Celsius till done.

Carrot muffin

Ingredients

Vegetable oil 130 gm, flour 120 gm, bicarbonate of soda 4 gm, sugar 170 gm, eggs 85 gm, salt 1 gm, ground cinnamon 4 gm, carrots 158 gm, pecan nuts 40 gm

Method

1. Mix ingredients into mixing machine for five minutes.

2. Grate the carrots and chop the nuts and then add them into the mix.

3. Bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 45 min. Check to see if the cake is cook and remove it from the oven. Allow the cake to cool for 10 min in the tin before removing and placing it on a cool rack.

Doughnut

Ingredients

Flour 1440 gm, bread improver 16 gm, salt 24 gm, yeast 12 gm, sugar 80 gm, eggs 3 degrees Celsius 240 gm, cold water 3 degrees Celsius 560 gm, shortening 220 gm

Method

1. Mix all ingredients at speed 1 for five minutes, speed 2 for five minutes.

2. Desired dough temperature 25 degrees Celsius.

3. Sheet to 8mm. Chill for 30 minutes.

4. Cut and proof for approximately 90 minutes.

5. Deep fry. Dip in cinnamon sugar while still hot.