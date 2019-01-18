Dosa to smoothie: 5 broccoli recipes your kids will enjoy

By Prachi Mandholia

A healthy favourite among most children, broccoli is a winner vegetable. Rich in Vitamin C, this floret will help in keeping colds at bay during this season. Being high in dietary fibre, broccoli keeps the bowels working well and prevents constipation.

Broccoli may cause flatulence and gas in some, so add a few carom seeds (ajwain) to all its recipes to avoid the ailment. Try it in super simple, fast preparations and kids will love it. If it is not yet your child’s favourite, try these recipes to achieve your target.

Cheesy Broccoli Bites

Ingredients:

Blanched broccoli – 1 cup

Boiled potato – 2

Grated cheese – 1 cube

Oil – 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

Add broccoli, potato, cheese and salt to the mixer until finely minced.

Divide the mixture into small roundels.

Heat oil in a pan and roast the cheesy bites, until crispy.

Broccoli Dosa

Ingredients:

Blanched, grated broccoli – 1/2 cup

Dosa batter – 1 cup

Cumin seed powder – 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida (hing) powder – a pinch

Chilli powder – 1/4 tsp

Curd – 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil for Dosa

Method:

Marinate the broccoli in the spices and curd for 5 minutes.

Blend the broccoli mixture in the batter.

Heat a dosa tawa, add a ladle of batter to it and spread it to form a circle.

Sprinkle oil. Cook until brown on one side for five minutes and flip the dosa.

Cook for a minute and remove from tawa.

Broccoli Rice

Ingredients:

Finely chopped broccoli – 1

Finely chopped onion – 1

Steamed rice – 1 cup

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan, add onion and saute until golden brown.

Add the broccoli and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add steamed rice, salt and oregano and mix well.

Serve warm.

Broccoli Smoothie

Ingredients:

Blanched broccoli – 1/2 cup

Strawberries – 4-5

Pomegranate juice – 1 cup

Banana – 1

Flax seeds – 1 tsp

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth consistency.

Serve immediately.

Broccoli Salad

Ingredients:

Blanched broccoli – 1/2 cup

Pearl barley – 1/2 cup

Sliced almonds – a few

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

Cook barley in a pot of boiling water for 25-30 minutes, until tender.

Heat oil in a pan and sauté the broccoli for 1 minute, add salt and mix.

Add the barley and toss.

Mix in the almonds just before serving.

(The writer is a registered dietitian and a certified diabetes educator. She is a practicing Clinical Nutritionist, based out of Mumbai. For more ideas, email at prachi.mandholia@gmail.com.)