Bread pudding to Mac n’ cheese bites: Finger-licking bacon recipes for your kids

Ditch your usual weekend meal and try these bacon recipes at home, courtesy Prasuma.

Savoury bacon bread pudding

This puffed and golden bread pudding eggy, cheesy and studded with bacon works equally well for your kids tiffin or for a quick dinner fix.

Ingredients

1 package streaky bacon, 1 small onion, finely chopped, 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped, 5 large eggs, 1½ cups whole milk, ½ cup heavy cream, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, 6 cups cubed challah bread (1 inch), 6 ounces gruyere cheese, grated

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit with rack in middle. Butter a two-quart shallow baking dish.

Cook bacon in a heavy skillet over medium heat, turning occasionally until crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain, then chop.

Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from skillet. Increase heat to medium-high and cook onions and garlic, stirring constantly, until golden, one to two minutes.

Whisk together eggs, milk, cream, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir bacon, onions, bread and cheese into the custard.

Transfer to the baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake until golden in spots, about 10 minutes more. Serve warm.

Bacon mac ‘n cheese bites

Your favourite mac ‘n cheese, now conveniently bite-sized. Add in the bacon for a treat that can’t be beaten! Better yet, this fun appetizers can be made ahead and frozen-just reheat when needed! Just the best your family’s breakfast or tiffins.

Ingredients

2 cups macaroni, 1 package streaky bacon, chopped, 2 tablespoons flour (maida), 2 cups milk, ½ small onion, minced, ½ cup parmesan cheese, around 200 gms finely chopped cheddar cheese, ¼ teaspoon paprika, salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, ½ cup fine breadcrumbs, vegetable/ olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly spray the insides of 48 mini muffin cups with cooking spray.

Cook the macaroni in a pot of boiling well-salted water until just tender. Drain and set aside.

Cook the bacon in a large heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp and golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Transfer two tablespoons of the bacon fat to a small bowl. (You should have about two tablespoons fat left in the saucepan).

Whisk the flour into the bacon fat remaining in the saucepan and cook, whisking, over medium-low heat for 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in the milk, and then add the onion and paprika.

Simmer gently, until thickened and creamy, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheeses. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stir the macaroni into the cheese sauce, and then gently fold in the bacon. Divide the macaroni mixture evenly among the prepared muffin cups. Toss together the panko and remaining bacon fat and sprinkle evenly over the macaroni. Bake until the breadcrumbs are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes before removing from the muffin cups and serving.

Ahead to this process

Prepare and bake the macaroni as above (omitting the breadcrumbs), then remove from the tins and let cool completely. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until firm then transfer to a resealable plastic bag or airtight container and freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, arrange the mac and cheese bites on a parchment-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with breadcrumbs and bake in a 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven until warmed through.

Spicy guacamole with bacon

Fresh jalapeno teamed with a hint of cayenne powder sprinkled on the bacon while it bakes really bring this guacamole to life. Pair this with your favourite bag of chips for the perfect snack for your kids.

Ingredients

4 slices streaky bacon, 3 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and chopped, cayenne powder, 2 red onions, 1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped, salt, 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil, juice of 1 lime, 2 tablespoons chopped coriander, plus more for garnish

Method

Place the bacon in a large skillet and set over medium heat. Cook, turning, until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined-plate to drain.

Meanwhile, halve and pit the avocados. Scoop the avocado into a medium bowl and add the lime juice, cumin, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mash with a fork until combined but still a bit chunky. Add the red onions, pickled jalapenos, brine and tomatoes, reserving a few pieces of tomato and some jalapenos for garnish.

Crumble the bacon into the bowl, saving a spoonful for garnish, and stir together to combine. Garnish with the reserved bacon, tomato, jalapenos and a few squeezes of lime. Serve with tortilla chips.