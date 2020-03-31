Benefits of A2 ghee for children in boosting immunity

One such food, which is known to be anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and antioxidant for the body, is A2 ghee — a pure desi ghee. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) One such food, which is known to be anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and antioxidant for the body, is A2 ghee — a pure desi ghee. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

By Rahul Patel

Times are changing fast, and so is our lifestyle. More often than not, we in our daily hustle and bustle, we forget to take stock of what we are eating and how we are eating. This is also true for the children who rely on their parents for their food intake. The choices we make with respect to food affects us and our entire family. Consciously investing energy in eating and giving right kinds of foods to children helps build their immunity.

One such food, which is known to be anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and antioxidant for the body, is A2 ghee — a pure desi ghee, extracted through traditional bilona method (of churning the curd to extract the curdled ghee). As kids, we all have been fed ghee in different forms through food, sweets and such. These natural properties in ghee help develop stronger immune system in children to fight cough, cold, flu, etc., and develop good eyesight and a strong digestive system.

The presence of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K improve the bone functioning in the body. They also help develop sound brain and heart activity, along with healthy skin. They also check for body inflammation which may occur due to skin conditions like allergies, eczema, among others. Ghee also provides the body with good fat and energy, which is important for children, as their body is in need of nutrition which translates into building strong immune system for them.

One of the best remedies that can be effortlessly tried at home to increase immunity is by heating A2 ghee lukewarm and mixing some freshly crushed pepper with it. Having this regularly before going to bed at night can help boost the immunity. It is also ideal to fight the flu and other viral infections.

We have vastly moved away from our traditional foods to fad diets, and foods which have an enormous negative impact on our body, especially children’s. This has led to some major lifestyle diseases affecting them at a young age. Eating consciously and eating right for children is not just a smart choice, but a way of life to develop a strong body foundation. Children are the future of the nation we must invest in them, raising them to be aware of what they eat. If our children are weak, we will end up having a weak nation and eventually world. Invest time and energy in keeping a lookout for what your child eats and how best you can select foods to help build their immunity.

(The author is the co-founder of Jivika Naturals)

