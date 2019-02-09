Basant Panchami 2019: Try these recipes for Kesari Bhaat, Turmeric Latte and more

By Prachi Mandholia

The festival of spring, Basant Panchmi is here. In literal terms, ‘basant’ means spring and ‘panchmi’ denotes the fifth day of the month in the Hindu calendar. For many, this festival is dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

Have you ever wondered the significance of all things yellow on this day? Yellow is the colour of spring season as mustard or ‘sarson’ flowers blossom during this time. Yellow symbolises light and positive energy on the arrival of spring. Simply for this reason, everything from clothes to food is done in yellow hues.

Kesar Halwa and Kesar Bhaat is a traditional must on this day. Adding saffron to certain dishes gives a yellow tinge to celebrate this day. Let’s take a look at the interesting yellow Basant Panchmi recipes.

Kesari Bhaat recipe

Ingredients

Soaked Basmati Rice – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1/4 cup

Saffron – a few strands

Raisins – a few

Cashew nuts – a few

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Method

Dissolve saffron in water and set aside.

Add jaggery and saffron to 1 1/2 cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil.

Drain the rice, add to the jaggery water and mix well.

Cook till the rice is cooked, add water if desired.

Once cooked, remove on a serving plate.

Garnish with cardamom powder, raisins and cashews.

Ready to serve

Kesar Halwa recipe

Ingredients

Rava – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1/4 cup

Saffron, soaked in water – a few stands

Ghee – 1 tsp

Raisins – a few

Pistachio – a few

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Method

Heat the pan, add ghee and roast rava.

Cook till the rava turns golden brown.

Add boiling water to the rava.

Add jaggery, saffron and cardamom powder.

Cook till the rava has soaked almost all the water.

Garnish with raisins, pistachio and serve.

Kesar Kheer recipe

Ingredients

Vermicelli (seviyan) – 1/3 cup

Milk – 1 litre

Jaggery – 1/4 cup

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Saffron, soaked in water – a few strands

Almonds sliced – a few

Raisins – a few

Ghee – 1 tsp

Method

Heat ghee in a pan, add the vermicelli and roast.

Boil milk in a pan and simmer on low flame till it thickens.

Add jaggery, saffron and stir.

Add roasted vermicelli, almond, raisins and cardamom powder.

Simmer till the vermicelli is cooked.

Serve warm or cold.

Apricot Energy Bites recipe

Ingredients

Dried apricots – 1 cup

Rolled oats – 1/2 cup

Shredded fresh coconut – 1/4 cup

Method

Pulse the dried apricots and oats in a food processor till it comes together.

Take a small amount of mixture and roll it into small ball.

You may use little water to prevent sticking on hands.

Roll each ball in the coconut to coat and serve.

Turmeric Latte

Ingredients

Almond or any other milk – 1 cup

Turmeric juice – 1/2 tsp

Honey – 1 tsp

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Method

Add all the ingredients in a blender.

Blend until all ingredients mix.

Warm the milk (optional).

(The writer is a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator. She is a practicing Clinical Nutritionist, based out of Mumbai. For more ideas, email at prachi.mandholia@gmail.com.)