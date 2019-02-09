Basant Panchami 2019: Try these recipes for Kesari Bhaat, Turmeric Latte and more

By Prachi Mandholia
The festival of spring, Basant Panchmi is here. In literal terms, ‘basant’ means spring and ‘panchmi’ denotes the fifth day of the month in the Hindu calendar. For many, this festival is dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.
Have you ever wondered the significance of all things yellow on this day? Yellow is the colour of spring season as mustard or ‘sarson’ flowers blossom during this time. Yellow symbolises light and positive energy on the arrival of spring. Simply for this reason, everything from clothes to food is done in yellow hues.
Kesar Halwa and Kesar Bhaat is a traditional must on this day. Adding saffron to certain dishes gives a yellow tinge to celebrate this day. Let’s take a look at the interesting yellow Basant Panchmi recipes.
Kesari Bhaat recipe
Ingredients
Soaked Basmati Rice – 1 cup
Jaggery – 1/4 cup
Saffron – a few strands
Raisins – a few
Cashew nuts – a few
Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp
Method
Dissolve saffron in water and set aside.
Add jaggery and saffron to 1 1/2 cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil.
Drain the rice, add to the jaggery water and mix well.
Cook till the rice is cooked, add water if desired.
Once cooked, remove on a serving plate.
Garnish with cardamom powder, raisins and cashews.
Ready to serve
Kesar Halwa recipe
Ingredients
Rava – 1 cup
Jaggery – 1/4 cup
Saffron, soaked in water – a few stands
Ghee – 1 tsp
Raisins – a few
Pistachio – a few
Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp
Method
Heat the pan, add ghee and roast rava.
Cook till the rava turns golden brown.
Add boiling water to the rava.
Add jaggery, saffron and cardamom powder.
Cook till the rava has soaked almost all the water.
Garnish with raisins, pistachio and serve.
Kesar Kheer recipe
Ingredients
Vermicelli (seviyan) – 1/3 cup
Milk – 1 litre
Jaggery – 1/4 cup
Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp
Saffron, soaked in water – a few strands
Almonds sliced – a few
Raisins – a few
Ghee – 1 tsp
Method
Heat ghee in a pan, add the vermicelli and roast.
Boil milk in a pan and simmer on low flame till it thickens.
Add jaggery, saffron and stir.
Add roasted vermicelli, almond, raisins and cardamom powder.
Simmer till the vermicelli is cooked.
Serve warm or cold.
Apricot Energy Bites recipe
Ingredients
Dried apricots – 1 cup
Rolled oats – 1/2 cup
Shredded fresh coconut – 1/4 cup
Method
Pulse the dried apricots and oats in a food processor till it comes together.
Take a small amount of mixture and roll it into small ball.
You may use little water to prevent sticking on hands.
Roll each ball in the coconut to coat and serve.
Turmeric Latte
Ingredients
Almond or any other milk – 1 cup
Turmeric juice – 1/2 tsp
Honey – 1 tsp
Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp
Method
Add all the ingredients in a blender.
Blend until all ingredients mix.
Warm the milk (optional).
(The writer is a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator. She is a practicing Clinical Nutritionist, based out of Mumbai. For more ideas, email at prachi.mandholia@gmail.com.)