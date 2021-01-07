5 winter nutrition food ideas and tips for infants on solids

By Abhilasha V

Started solids for your little one in this chilly weather? Wondering what is safe and what is not? Fret not, we will guide you to make safe choices.

1. Purees of coloured veggies and fruits: Foods like carrot, sweet potato and papaya puree are great first food options and come with the rich immunity-boosting Vitamin A component of beta-carotene. Add a dash of ghee to increase its absorption too. So go ahead grab these brightly coloured foods to please the baby’s palate and nutrition levels.

2. Ghee: Yes, you read that right. Ghee is an important source in your baby’s diet and advised to start with 1 tsp at six months, 2 tsp at seven months and upwards. Fat in the ghee helps in absorption of many fat soluble vitamins from other foods and also eases bowel movements for your little one thereby preventing constipation.

3. Comfy carbs: If your baby is just starting solids you can make warm nourishing purees of rice or ragi and add some sprouted flours of the same too for better nutrition and digestion. Carbs by seven months can be combined with veggies and fruits to add color and taste for the baby’s palate. If they are older, at eight to nine months, comforting carbs like rava, oats, sabudana also can be started in solids in various ways.

4. Citrus juices: If your baby is seven months and older, diluted juices of citrus fruits at half strength (50 percent water+ 50 percent juice) can be started for Vitamin C needs and thereby helping in iron absorption.

5. Greens: If your baby has already started solids and is about seven to eight months of age, immune-boosting green leafy veggies can be added to their porridges, soups and khichdi for iron needs too. Few home-grown leaves of any greens add value to their solids and help in keeping a strong immune system.

Ensure the breastfeeding is continued alongside too for immunity and warmth benefits.

(The writer is Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru.)