3 dessert recipes your kids will love

By Dr Khushboo Thakker Garodia

I love whipping up new healthy recipes for my babies. And the best part is that my toddlers eat it all up and I am satisfied that while these recipes are delicious and easy, it’s extremely healthy and nutritious

Here are 3 desserts which everyone can enjoy.

Recipe 1: Banana Mixed Nut Bread

Banana bread is in demand through the lockdown. This version is a lot healthier and much delicious.

Ingredients

3 large bananas

½ cup jowar flour

½ cup oats flour

½ cup quinoa flour

½ cup Nachni flour

Half cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios) – blend it fine

Half cup honey

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Pinch of salt

¼ cup butter

Method

Heat the oven at 180 degrees for 10 mins

Mash the bananas in one bowl. Make sure there are no lumps. Kids love doing this – just be prepared to clean up the mess later

Add in vanilla essence, and butter. Whisk it to a smooth fluffy consistency

In another bowl, sift all the flours

Add baking soda, powder, salt, cinnamon and mixed nuts. Mix it well

Add in the banana mix to the flour mix and whisk it well.

Pour in the baking pan and pop in the oven and bake at 180 degrees for 40 minutes

Also Read | 3 easy recipes to get kids into the kitchen

Recipe 2: Quinoa Brownies

These are gooey, decadent and healthy brownies.

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa flour

½ cup cocoa powder

50 gms dark chocolate chopped

5 dates made into a paste

3 tbsp powdered jaggery

3 tbsp honey

2 tsp vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

Pinch of baking powder

50gms butter, melted

2 tbsp milk

Method

Sift quinoa flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and jaggery

Then add dates, honey, butter and vanilla essence, give it a good whisk

Fold in dark chocolate until it’s gooey and mixed well. Kids love this step – especially they love licking the whisk.

Line the brownie tray with butter or parchment paper.

Pour the mix into the tray. You can then top with some chocolate if you want to make it chocolatey. My kids certainly like it.

Preheat the oven for 10 mins at 180 degrees and then pop quinoa brownies in for another 20! And some delicious brownies are ready

Recipe 3: Mixed Nut Chocolate Cake

Need dessert in a hurry? This is my go-to when I crave some chocolate cake and want it quick.

Ingredients

150gms dark chocolate chopped or chips

1 tbsp chopped almonds

1 tbsp chopped walnuts

1 tbsp chopped pecans

50 gms melted butter

1tsp vanilla essence

¼ tsp baking soda

4 tbsp whole wheat flour

2 tbsp powdered jaggery

3 tbsp yogurt

Method

Sift the flour and baking soda

Add to it jaggery and chopped mixed nuts. Kids just mixing it all up

Add in butter, yogurt and vanilla essence – mix it well

Fold in dark chocolate and whisk it. Definitely make the kids do this step and give them to lick the whisk.

Preheat the oven at 180 for 10 minutes.

Heat it for another 25 minutes & it is ready!

The good news is while these recipes are healthy, you won’t have to compromise on taste at all. Do give it a try.

(The writer is a homeopath, trichologist, an Integrative Health Expert and the Founder of Meraki Wellbeing.)