You’re not a bad parent, you’re just an overstimulated one

“I mess up all the time, maybe I was just not ready for a child, I’ve failed as a parent, and my child is only growing up to hate me more,” said an exhausted parent. The reality of parenting today is raising a child in a world that is louder, faster, and more demanding than anything previous generations had to navigate. Your day begins before your mind has caught up with your body.

Notifications, responsibilities, decisions, conversations, and expectations begin piling up before you have even had a moment to sit with yourself. By the time your child asks you a simple question, you are already carrying the weight of ten different roles, your personal expectations and also a list of areas where only you know that you have already faltered. And then comes the guilt. The sharp, immediate voice that tells you that you should have been more patient, more present and gentler.

What often gets missed is this. It is not a lack of love that makes you snap, withdraw, or feel exhausted. It is overstimulation. It is a nervous system that has not had a moment to breathe. Parenting today is not happening in isolation. It is happening alongside constant input. Screens, work pressure, social expectations, comparison, noise, and an unending stream of information. You are not failing your child. You are trying to function in an environment that rarely allows you to regulate yourself, let alone co-regulate another human being.

When a parent is overstimulated, it does not always look dramatic. It can look like impatience over small things. It can look like feeling touched out, talked out, or mentally checked out. It can look like reacting faster than you intended, or feeling a wave of irritation when your child repeats something for the third time. Many parents quietly carry shame around these moments because they do not match the image of the calm, emotionally available parent they want to be.

But overstimulation is not a character flaw. It is a biological response. Your brain is processing too much at once, and your capacity narrows. In those moments, your child’s needs can feel like one more demand rather than an opportunity for connection. That does not make you uncaring. It makes you human. The problem is that most parents are not taught to recognise this state. Instead, they are told to try harder, be better, and stay patient. Without understanding what is happening internally, parents end up blaming themselves instead of adjusting their environment and expectations.

Children, on the other hand, are deeply perceptive. They do not always understand your stress, but they feel your presence. They notice when your responses are rushed, when your attention is divided, when your tone shifts. Over time, they may begin to adapt. Some become louder to be heard. Some become quieter, learning not to ask for too much. Some act out because even negative attention feels better than disconnection.

This is where many parents start to worry that something is wrong with their child’s behaviour, when in reality the child is responding to the emotional climate around them. This is not about blaming parents. It is about understanding the system you both live in. A child does not need a perfect parent. They need a regulated enough parent. Someone who can repair after rupture, who can recognise when they are overwhelmed, and who can come back to connection.

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The shift is not about eliminating overstimulation, because that is unrealistic. It is about becoming aware of it and responding differently to yourself first.

The conversation around parenting often focuses heavily on the child, what they need, how they should behave, and how they should be guided. What is often left out is the state of the parent. You cannot consistently offer calm if your internal world is in constant chaos. Regulation is not something you perform on the outside. It is something you experience internally. Small changes begin to matter. Pause before responding. Take a breath when you feel your voice rising. Reduce unnecessary input where you can.

Allowing yourself moments of stillness without guilt. These are not luxuries. They are essential. Because when you feel less overwhelmed, your child feels it too. They experience more patience, more presence, more emotional safety. And when you do lose your temper, because you will, the repair matters more than the mistake. Looking at your child and saying, “I was overwhelmed, you were not too much”, teaches

them something powerful. It teaches them that emotions can be understood, not feared.

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You are not a bad parent. You are a parent living in a state of constant input, trying to raise a child with care and intention. The shift begins not with doing more, but with recognising what you are already carrying and allowing yourself to soften within it.

Inputs by Dr Chandita Baruah, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Assam Don Bosco University.