Neha Dhupia pens down heartfelt note for son Guriq as he turns 1

First birthdays are always special, especially for parents who put their best foot forward to make the day memorable. As such, actor Neha Dhupia, who recently celebrated her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi’s first birthday, took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note for the boy.

Wishing “happy first birthday our sunshine boy,” the actor wrote, “You taught your mama how to love to ♾️ and back, twice over (sic),” she continued, “my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday ♥️♥️♥️.”

She further added, “Rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh ♥️♥️♥️.”

The actor also shared some adorable clicks of her son that you cannot stop gushing over. Have a look!

Guriq looks so cute in this picture as Neha Dhupia holds him and he stares into her eyes flashing a million-dollar smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

In the second click, Neha holds her son in her arms while he tries to play with her sunglasses.

Neha Dhupia shares an adorable click with her son (Source: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

In another adorable picture, the baby boy was seen sleeping peacefully on Neha and all we can say is that the picture melted our hearts for sure.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her second child on October 2021 (Source: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

In the last click, Neha kissed her son’s hand as he sat holding her another hand.

Neha Dhupia kisses her son's hand (Source: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

Father Angad Bedi too shared a heart-melting video on his Instagram wherein he was seen holding him in his hands. In the next shot, the baby boy was seen playing with Angad and his grandfather. “Happy 1st birthday “GURIQ SIYAAAN” maan niva mat ucchi rakhin!! But naale apne daade varga “WAKHRA SWAG” vi rakhin!!! Chad di kala (sic),” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Neha and Angad were blessed with Guriq on October 3, 2021. Taking to Instagram Angad shared, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby” title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

