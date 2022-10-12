Mumbai-based artist Riyas Komu on what makes Pieter Bruegel The Elder’s painting ‘The Wedding Dance’ essential viewing

ARTWORK: The Wedding Dance

ARTIST: Pieter Bruegel the Elder

WHERE CAN IT BE VIEWED: The Museum of the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, Michigan, US

WHY

The Dutch artist Pieter Bruegel is one of my favourite painters. He made large paintings depicting the life of the rural working class at a time when religious themes were the usual subject-matter for paintings. Instead, Bruegel portrayed peasant festivities, children’s games, popular religion, daily activities in rural life, and so on. In his Netherlandish Proverbs, he made illustrations of proverbs and sayings in his language, presenting to us a chart of human flaws and pretensions. This was also the inspiration for some of my early paintings among the working-class population in Bombay.

Bruegel initially worked and gained repute as a print-maker, and switched to painting later in his life. He died relatively early, and the work I’m sharing with you is from 1566, three years before his death.

The Wedding Dance is an example of Bruegel’s fascination with peasant life. It’s almost four feet in height and five feet in breadth, and has more than 100 characters depicted in it. The painting is done not on canvas, but on wood panel, which was the classic surface of its time. As the title indicates, the scene is that of a wedding celebration. Bruegel did other paintings like this, including The Peasant Wedding and The Peasant Dance. The culture of the peasant classes, and dancing in particular, was scoffed at by the elites, but the artist shows the dancers full of life and vigour. The bride herself, in black, and in the middle of the painting, is shown dancing. There are men and women drinking, chatting, playing music, laughing, and looking on at the festivities. Each character is drawn simply; red and black mixed with earthy colours produce a basic but fervent spirit. From their positions, we know that this is not some refined and elegant dance, but a wilder, more fun dance that wouldn’t be allowed in upper-class society.

Some commentators have written that this portrayal may have actually been critical of peasant cultures and behaviour. That makes it even more interesting, since in these and other paintings, despite his critical attitude, Bruegel has spent so much time observing and capturing the energy and relish of the life of the working poor of his society. It is this cultural energy that bursts through in The Wedding Dance, and that is also what I wanted to share with all of you.

