10 books to introduce your kids to the magic of Yeti

Known as Yeti, Bigfoot or the Abominable Snowman, the legend of this mythical (or real?) ape-like creature that is said to roam the Himalayas has been a hit with children of every generation. Enjoy reading these books on Yeti, which are fun and informative, with your kids.

Yeti and the Bird by Nadia Shireen (Age: 4+)

Yeti is the largest, hairiest, most terrifying thing you’re ever going to see, but this little bird that lands on his head doesn’t seem to care. Does the lonely Yeti, who lives alone in the deep forest, finally have a playmate? A charming story about friendship.

Yeti, Turn Out the Light! by Greg Long and Chris Edmundson (Age: 5+)

This version of Yeti is cuddly and playful, just right for your child to befriend through the pages. Yeti wants to sleep after a tiring day in the forest, but shadows…and perhaps monsters even…lurk in the darkness. If only he could just turn out the lights go to sleep! A perfect bedtime story.

Dear Yeti by James Kwan (Age: 4+)

In this winter adventure, two little hikers set off to look for Yeti, helped by their feathered friend. But Yeti is shy and slow to respond to the letters they send him. However, there’s a helping hadn waiting for them as they encounter trouble along the way.

Spaghetti With the Yeti (George’s Amazing Adventures) by Adam Guillain and Charlotte Guillain (Age: 5+)

George is delighted to meet Yeti, except that his name is Netty, the monster informs him with a howl. And “he” is wearing lipstick! Join the young explorer as he sets out to track the elusive Yeti, armed with a map, a woolly hat and a tin of spaghetti. A fun rhyming tale.

The Yucky Yodelling Yeti: Book 3 (Monster Hospital) by Gillian Johnson (Age: 5+)

Yuki the Yodelling Yeti’s hear is melting, Sylvie, Dylan, Carolyn and Tom take the sobbing and shrieking creature back to Monster Hospital.

Betty and the Yeti Paperback by Ella Burfoot (Age: 3+)

Betty’s walking in the snow when she discovers a hat, scarf and giant coat…who do they belong to? Join Betty to find out!

Henry and the Yeti by Russell Ayto (Age: 3+)

Can Henry find yeti? Sure that yetis exist, he sets off on an expedition, along with a camera to take pictures as evidence. Look out for the ending with a twist.

The Thing About Yetis by Vin Vogel (Age: 3+)

Yetis love winter, along with all the snowball fights and hot chocolate…but sometimes, the cold can get overbearing and they miss summer. Yetis are full of surprises!

So You Want to Catch Bigfoot? (Judy Moody Movie tie-in) by Morgan Jackson (Age: 5+)

There has been news of several Bigfoot sightings in the neighborhood, so Aunt Opal gives Stink a copy of So You Want to Catch Bigfoot? This field guide contains all you need to know about the elusive furry creature, including tips on trapping and releasing yeti.

Finding Bigfoot: Everything You Need to Know by Animal Planet (Age: 7+)

Based on the popular Animal Planet show, it’s full of information from experts about the elusive creature, along with photographs and illustrations! There’s enough there to keep your child busy.