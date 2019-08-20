World Mosquito Day 2019: Children’s books that share mosquito facts in a fun way

Mosquito Eradication Day: The tiny mosquito is among the deadliest creatures, causing millions of deaths every year by carrying and spreading diseases. Interestingly, it’s the female mosquitoes that suck human blood to feed their eggs, while the males feed on nectar from flowers. There are over 3,000 species of mosquitoes found across the world and they are known to find their prey by tracking the smell of carbon dioxide released when we breathe.

Here are some children’s books that share some facts on mosquitoes, which have been around 30 million years, in a fun and interesting way.

Ricky Ricotta’s Mighty Robot vs. The Mutant Mosquitoes from Mercury by Dav Pilkey (Age: 4+)

From the creator of Captain Underpants comes this comic book series’ second installment, where Ricky Ricotta, a mouse, and his flying robot buddy must save the earth from Mutant Mosquitoes led by the evil Mr Mosquito from planet Mercury.

Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears by Verna Aardema (Age: 5+)

Is there a mosquito buzzing in your ear? This African folktale tells the story of how the tiny but mighty mosquito was doomed to eternity as a pest, after he offends an iguana with a tale, sparking a chain reaction involving other animals. The artwork adds to the charm of the onomatopoeic text in this classic read for children.

Mosquito by Virginia Kroll (Age: 5+)

This annoying mosquito has to face the wrath of all the animals in the jungle who plan to extract their revenge against the menace he has unleashed. It’s a fun read with a lot of rhyming and alliteration, couples with facts on mosquitoes.

The Life Cycle of a Mosquito Paperback by Bobbie Kalman (Age: 6+)

Why do mosquitoes bite? Find out the answer to this and many more facts, such as how they grow from egg to larva to pupa and finally to an adult mosquito, where they lay eggs, differences between males and females and more. Plus, the variety of diseases they can transmit.

The Mosquito Brothers by Griffin Ondaatje (Age: 7+)

In this goofy tale, Dinnn Needles has to get over his fear of flying even as he and his 400 mosquito siblings survive rainstorms and dragonfly attacks as they deal with separations and reunions in their adventurous trek to a drive-in movie theater and back.

Mosquito Bite by Alexandra Siy (Age: 7+)

Kids will learn a great deal from this interesting and informative book on the life cycle of a mosquito, how they use their mighty senses to find food and other survival skills. Also weaved into it is a story about a boy who’s in danger of being bitten by a mosquito! Here’s a sample: “Suddenly, there’s another sound. A droning buzz. Something else is looking for the boy. The seeker is a mosquito, Culex pipiens, and her search is a matter of life and death. She must find food-blood-to nourish the hundreds of tiny eggs inside her body.”

Blood Suckers by John DiConsiglio (Age: 11+)

Digging deep into the science behind medical cases, this informative book explains how mosquitoes spread deadly diseases such as malaria and dengue, along with detailing true incidents. Younger kids may find it unpalatable.