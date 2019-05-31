World Milk Day: 11 children’s books to get your kids interested in milk

Kids can be fussy when it comes to their daily glass of milk, but here are some books that will get them interested in where it all begins.

The Milk Moustache by Vikas Khanna (Age: 5+)

In this beautifully illustrated tale by chef Vikas Khanna, Kali the cow is sad when the kids decide to stop drinking milk. It’s up to Jassi, the milkman’s daughter, to think up a contest and get the kids to befriend Kali.

Moo Moo Brown Cow, Have You Any Milk? by Jayashree Deshpande, Translated by Divaspathy Hegde (Age: 5+)

Little Raju, who lives in the city, visits his Ajji’s farm in the village and discovers where milk originates before it reaches him in packets. He watches as Ajji milks her cows and enjoys the sight of fresh milk frothing in the bucket.

No Milk! by Jennifer A. Ericsson (age: 2+)

Read aloud this delightful story of a cow and a boy, who tries in vain to get milk out of the former, till the duo reaches a compromise.

Milk and Cookies by Frank Asch (Age: 2+)

A baby bear, afraid there’s a dragon in the basement, gets him some milk and cookies. The parents are woken up to his crying since there’s nothing left for him. Together, they have milk and cookies, after making sure there’s no dragon around.

It Looked Like Spilt Milk by Charles G. Shaw (Age: 3+)

The silhouette or what looks like spilt milk changes on every page, against a blue background, prompting children to guess what they see…is it a a bird, an ice-cream cone or just milk? A classic, this book is sure to be enjoyed by young readers.

Fortunately, the Milk by Neil Gaiman (Age: 8+)

This book, by the author of Coraline and The Graveyard Book, is a fantasy adventure about a milk-seeking father who meets dinosaurs, aliens and pirates, but remains cheerful even when he is faced with the end of the universe.

Kiss the Cow! by Phyllis Root (Age: 4+)

A curious little girl meets a stubborn cow named Luella, who will give milk only when she receives a kiss on the nose. Find out what happens next! Does the family get their milk in this magical tale?

Milk: From Cow to Carton by Aliki (Age: 4+)

Walk your child through the process of dairy production, starting from cows grazing in fields to all the wonderful things that we get from milk.

Fudge the Jersey Cow (Age: 5+)

Colourful illustrations introduce kids to Fudge the Jersey Cow and her calf Toffee. Kids get to learn all about the life of a dairy cow.

From Cow to Ice Cream (Age: 7+)

Where does ice-cream come from? Retrace the steps from farm to the parlour in this fun book.

Out and About at the Dairy Farm (Age: 4+)

Enjoy a field trip to a dairy farm where you meet cows, heifers and milkers, besides all the tools that make sure the milk reaches your table.