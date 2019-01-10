World Hindi Day 2019: Six bilingual story books for your children

India has been observing World Hindi Day every year on January 10, since it was announced by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006. On this day, we bring you a list of bilingual (English-Hindi) story books that you can introduce to your children to develop their interest in the language, in case they seem reluctant to learn it otherwise.

Advertising

Look Up/Upar Dekho by Kavitha Punniyamurthi (Age 3+)

In the book, two children Mimi and Gulu go cloud watching. The illustrations in muted pastel colours by Ruchi Mhasane add a touch of playfulness to the story. The book has been translated by Suman Bajpai. Publisher: Tulika

Where Shall I Paint?/Main kahaan Chitra Banaoon? by Nandini Nayar (Age 3+)

A boy named Pranav loves to paint pictures of flowers, cars and mountains. His painting book, however, is over. The book follows the little artist’s search for a new canvas, expressed through beautiful illustrations by Anupama Iyer. The book has been translated by Megha Aggarwal. Publisher: Tulika

The Birdie Post/Panchhi Post by Bhavna Jain Bhuta (Age 2+)

Translated by Sushmaa Roshan, this book narrates the story of how lazy Chikki delivers a message to Bitti Aunty from her mother. The book contains colourful illustrations by Jaikar Marur. Publisher: Tulika

The Talking Cave/Bolti Gufa by Shobha Viswanath (Age 4+)

In this witty story, Juno the clever jackal plays pranks with Bhuro, the foolish lion, who believes caves can talk. The book has been illustrated by Shyam. Publisher: Karadi Tales

The Fox And The Squirrel / Lomdi Aur Gilehri by Shobha Viswanath (Age 4+)

Illustrated by Srividya Natarajan, this book is revolves around how Gilheri, the squirrel, teaches a lesson to his friend Laalu, the fox, who is too boastful. The story is about friendship and humility. Publisher: Karadi Tales

Advertising

Am I Small?/ Kya Main Chhoti Hoon? by Philipp Winterberg (Age 2+)

A girl named Tamia keeps asking various animals that she meets on her way if she is small. And eventually, she gets an answer. Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Pub