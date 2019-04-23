World Book Day 2019: Check out these new releases of children’s books

Singing birds, time travel, a Mughal princess who writes a journal, browse these new titles and keep your children busy reading this summer!

The Jungle Radio by Devangana Dash (Age: 4+)

Curious little Gul follows the musical clues on her radio that lead her to the jungle, where she meets feathered friends. Enjoy this sweet jungle orchestra, with the Woodpecker’s drums, Hornbill’s trumpet and Kingfisher’s blues. Published by Puffin

Daisy Dolls by Cao Wenxuan (Age: 4+)

For years, children have loved Hua’s beautiful handmade dolls, till one day, she decides she is too old and exhausted to make any more daisy dolls. But there’s a young girl who desperately needs a doll…what can she do? Published by Karadi Tales

Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal by Jeff Kinney (Age: 7+)

Greg Heffley has been chronicling his middle-school years in Diary of a Wimpy Kid journals. Now, his best friend, the cheerful Rowley Jefferson, gives us his side of the story. Published by Puffin

Unlucky Chumki by Leslie D Biswas (Age: 8+)

Everyone says Chumki is unlucky; she also has a tendency to sneeze “inauspiciously” at the wrong moment, annoying her Dadi. Can her brother Aki help her make friends? Published by Duckbill

The Dog Who Saved the World by Ross Welford (Age: 10+)

When 12-year-old Georgie befriends an eccentric retired scientist, she is introduced to a 3D virtual version of the future. When a deadly virus threatens to wipe out every dog in the country, Georgie embarks on a desperate quest to save every dog on Earth and all of humanity. Published by HarperCollins

My Country, My Government by Rohini Oomman (Age: 10+)

What does a Prime Minister do? How are judges chosen? This book breaks down the complex functions of the Indian government into bits of easy to understand information. Kids can learn about the Constitution, Legislature as well as the judiciary. Published by Scholastic

Pops! by Balaji Venkataramanan (Age: 11+)

Seven-year-old Arun refers to his father as someone who never gets mad at him and buys him a lot of toys and chocolates… except that they have never met. He has only seen his photograph and he hates him. Till his father comes back one fine day and Arun has to be taken to meet him once a month.

Arun is scared and angry. “But why does the Man keep bringing him gifts? Why does he play with dogs? Why does he climb like a monkey?” Can Arun ever start calling this strange man ‘Pops’? Published by Duckbill

The Teenage Diary of Jahanara by Subhadra Sen Gupta (Age: 12+)

The year is 1626 and Mughal princess Jahanara, daughter of Prince Khurram or emperor Shah Jahan, keeps a record of everything that happens in her life. Her father’s reaction to his exile, empress Nur Jahan’s demand that her brothers be taken hostages, the conspiracies in Agra and Lahore as Jahangir slides into ill-health, till her father rides away to capture the Mughal throne. Published by Talking Cub

The Children of Destruction by Kuber Kaushik (Age: 13+)

For Alice, life as a teenager is hard enough without being visited by a talking fox and ending up on a journey with death around every corner. Things are going to get weird with a blind and telekinetic mass murderer and a girl bound to a shadow-demon and genetically engineered pseudo messiah. The world is set to change, if it survives that long. Published by Penguin

The Lies We Tell by Himanjali Sankar (Age: 14+)

Things haven’t been good for 17-year-old Irfan Ahmed ever since his sister left. Handsome and easy-going, his life begins to unravel when his girlfriend Uma leaves him for his best-friend, Rishi. He cuts himself off from all his friends and draws solace from writing emails to his sister. When a photograph of Uma begins to circulate in school, everyone suspects Irfan. But is it? Published by Duckbill