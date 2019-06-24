15 wordless picture books that children will fall in love with

By Mansi Jain

Wordless picture books lay the ground for a child to see, analyse and understand the story independently through pictures and illustrations. The colourful pages excite the child, making them eager to learn and develop a love for books. So, here are some wordless picture books that you could pick up.

Ammachi’s Glasses by Priya Kuriyan

The household is in a flurry as Ammachi, as a Malayali grandmother is called, can’t find her glasses one morning. The wordless illustrations depict a hilarious tale as Ammachi hangs out the cat to dry, cooks her footwear and does other memorable things in this book, published by Tulika.

An Indian Beach: By Day and Night by Joëlle Jolivet

Published by Tara Books, French artist Joëlle Jolivet brings alive an Indian beach with the strokes of his pen, but without any words. Experience a day and night on the south Indian coast, where fishermen trawl the waters for their catch and people go about their day. Kids (and adults) can enjoy colouring its pages and even open out the book and sit within it as an activity.

Springloaded by Chenél Ferreira and Sam Wilson

Springloaded, a delightful picture book from Book Dash, illustrated by Thea Nicole de Klerk, needs no words to tell the story of Neo, whose scientist father flies away through a helicopter hat he invented. It’s left to Neo to make another invention that sees her springing high up in the sky. Read it for free on Storyweaver.org.in.

The Lion and the Mouse by Jerry Pinkney

We all have grown up reading the popular Aesop’s fable of the Lion and the Mouse. Jerry Pinkney retelling is an illustrated version of the same story, where a mouse befriends a lion, later saving him from a hunter’s trap. The book beautifully outlines the need for both the strong and weak in society.

The Umbrella by Ingrid Schubert and Dieter Schubert

A very interesting book illustrated by Ingrid Schubert and Dieter Schubert focuses on the journey of a dog through the sea, land, desert and space. The umbrella transports the dog on an aerial trip that helps him explore the world.

Welcome to the Zoo by Alison Jay

Alison Jay gives a humorous touch to her Zoo story through her illustrations in Welcome to the Zoo. It depicts the life and times of the zoo’s inhabitants, which include diving dolphins, gorgeous flamingoes, towering giraffes and more, in this beautiful wordless picture book.

Fish by Liam Francis Walsh

Liam Francis Walsh illustrates various alphabets in his book Fish. These alphabets can swim, float and even turn upside down in water. It is a fun way of learning alphabets through the journey of a kid who decides to go fishing. It’s a fun escape from the monotony of teaching alphabets the traditional way.

Pancakes for Breakfast by Tomie Depaola

This wordless highlights the mischievous nature of children. The story has some misbehaving pets that trouble an old lady, who is determined to prepare pancakes for breakfast.

Flotsam by David Wiesner

Seen though the eyes of a little boy who discovers an underwater camera, Flotsam is a remarkable set of illustrations by David Weisner, taking us on an enchantin dive into life underwater to explore wildlife, corals and scenic beauty.

The Red Book (Caldecott Honor Book) by Barbara Lehman

The Red Book, “a book about a book”, won Caldecott Book award for its remarkable illustrations and images. It takes us along on the journey of a girl who is willing to cross oceans and continents to meet her friend, who is waiting for her.

Four Hungry Kittens by Emily Arnold McCully

The book Four Hungry Kittens by Emily Arnold McCully highlights the struggle of four kittens to keep themselves safe from a hungry hawk and reunite. Their mother, gone to fetch bread for them, gets locked up, leaving the kittens to fend for themselves in a big, bad world.

A Boy, a Dog, and a Frog by Mercer Mayer

This book wonderfully illustrates the journey of a boy and his dog, who tries to befriend a frog and a turtle. A simple story, told through heartwarming illustrations.

The Farmer and the Clown by Marla Frazee

The two-time winner of Caldecott Honor, Marla Frazee illustrates the story of a farmer and a baby clown with the right touch of emotions. The baby clown, separated from his family, lands in a farmer’s field. The story highlights the journey of the unlikely pair as they discover things about themselves together.

Hunters of the Great Forest by Dennis Nolan

Dennis Nolan is known for his imagination power. Through his book, Hunters of the Great Forest, he illustrates the journey of a slightly goofy but brave group of hunters, who are determined to cross a forest and mountains, with a surprise awaiting them at the end.

Quest (Aaron Becker’s Wordless Trilogy) by Aaron Becker

Quest is one of the finest works by Aaron Becker. The book illustrates the journey of two kids who are on a quest to rescue a king they meet by chance, as he emerges from a magical door, only to disappear again after handing them a map. As they endeavour to save the king, the adventure takes us on an enchanting journey across the ocean, lush forests and an enchanted world.