Happy Women’s Day 2019: Eight inspirational children’s books on female icons

On Women’s Day, check out this list of books that profile inspirational stories of girl power, down generations.

She Can You Can: The A-Z Book of Iconic Indian Women by Garima Kushwaha

This biography of iconic Indian women has one for each letter of the English alphabet. Each inspirational character sketch is accompanied by an illustration. The motivational book includes profiles of female scientists, activists, artists, astronauts, political leaders and more.

Unstoppable: 75 Stories of Trailblazing Indian Women by Gayathri Ponvannan

Introduce the kids to these adventurous women from across Indian history, who went beyond the definition of what “good girls” were supposed to do, flying planes, leading armies, performing stunts and more. The 75 names include Savitribai Phule, Mahadevi Varma, Sarojini Naidu, Rani Abbakka, Nadia Wadia, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, among others.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2 by Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo

The sequel to the pathbreaking Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, this edition comes with 100 new bedtime stories that you can enjoy with your kids. From Nefertiti to Beyonce, the profiles come with great portrait illustrations.

Like a Girl by Aparna Jain

Here are stories of 56 women who changed the world by breaking rules that tried to tell them how girls “should behave”. Get inspired!

The Girl Who Went to the Stars: And Other Extraordinary Lives by Ishita Jain and Naomi Kundu

Browse through incredible stories of women whose lives are filled with the message of following one’s dreams, with passion and courage. Read about well-known as well as lesser known icons, who include Kalpana Chawla, Amrita Pritam, Devika Rani, Ismat Chugtai, Leila Seth, Kiran Bedi and several others.

Women in Science by Rachel Ignotofsky

Wondering what examples to give your kids when talking about women in science? This book solves that problem as it features 50 profiles and illustrated portraits of women in ‘Stem’ from ancient to the modern world. These include anthropologist Jane Goodall, microbiologist Esther Lederberg and Alice Ball, who discovered a cure for leprosy, among others.

Women in Sports by Rachel Ignotofsky

The inspiring book covers over 40 sports and highlights the achievements of 50 women athletes, ranging from tennis player Billie Jean King to Toni Stone, the first woman to play baseball in a men’s professional league.

Girls Who Rocked the World: Heroines from Joan of Arc to Mother Teresa by Michelle Roehm McCann, Amelie Welden, David Hahn

Fun, fearless and inspirational women get the spotlight in this collection of 46 achievers, who first made an impression as teenagers or younger. These stories of girl power include Coco Chanel, Maya Lin and others who made their mark before they turned 20 years old.