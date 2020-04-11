WHO, United Nations and other organisations release a children’s book on COVID-19

The new children’s book is available as an online product and audio book. (Source: Getty Images) The new children’s book is available as an online product and audio book. (Source: Getty Images)

Is your child asking you questions about coronavirus and the lockdown? To put all their curiosity to rest, World Health Organisation (WHO) and several other organisations in the humanitarian sector have come together to create a new story book for kids on the subject.

About 50 organisations collaborated to make the book, including United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Save the Children.

Titled My Hero is You: How Kids Can Fight COVID-19, the book has been written and illustrated by Helen Patuck, who based her work on inputs received from more than 1700 children, parents, caregivers and teachers from around the world on how they were coping with the pandemic.

New children’s book on coronavirus (Source: WHO) New children’s book on coronavirus (Source: WHO)

Through a fantasy creature Ario, the book explains to children how they can protect themselves, their family and friends from the virus, and how they can cope with emotional turmoil in this sensitive situation.

The book targets readers between the ages 6-11. It is a project of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Reference Group on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency Settings, a unique collaboration of United Nations agencies, national and international nongovernmental organizations and international agencies providing mental health and psychosocial support in emergency settings, states a news release by WHO.

The book has also been translated into six other languages. It has been released as an online product and audio book. You can download the book from WHO’s official website.

