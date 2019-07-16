What is the right age to teach kids new skills? Here’s a guide

By Ritesh Rawal

As parents, we all want our little ones to blossom in the best possible way and have the best learning in life. But deciding what skills to impart at what age is always a dilemma that most parents encounter. Learning capabilities vary from child to child. Of course, there can be some skills which will be a must for kids of a particular age but again, it is up to parents to decide how they want to nurture their kids. Here are some age-by-age skill suggestions.

Age group 2-5 years

Some basic life skills are best learnt during the initial years of life as they then tend to stay lifelong. When you child is still at the junction of learning new skills, introduce them to the four B’s — bathing, brushing, books and bed — and help them make it a part of their routine. Teach them to be hygienic, make them learn the importance of going early to bed and inculcate the habit of reading. Brining them up with these habits would make them responsible as they touch their sixth or seventh year, if you have put in the hard work at the right age.

Age group 6-8 years

This is time when you start grooming them into responsible kids by teaching them to do their basic chores on their own, such as a bit of laundry, cooking and cleaning. Teach them to separate clean and dirty clothes. If possible, let them wash on their own too. Make them tidy up their room so they learn the importance of cleanliness. Explain why it is important to keep their place clean so that the lesson stays with them. Let them help with preparing their meal so they start taking an interest in cooking at a young age.

Age group 9-12 years

Now that your kids have grown up a bit, it is time to teach them some real life skills. Teach them decision making skills, about time and money management. A nine-year old can start taking small decisions which will be good for them. It is very important to make your kids independent and confident in the early years. Allow them to take decisions on their own and then discuss with you. Teach them the importance of time and money management. Give them pocket money but inculcate a habit of judicious spending and savings in them as this will make them successful in future.

Raising your child into a successful adult is easy if the right life skills are imparted timely. Early years of life are very crucial in determining your kid’s adulthood. Hence, give it time and all your attention because that is something which is going to matter the most.

(The writer is an innovator and entrepreneur.)