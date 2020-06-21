Want your kid to be interested in yoga? Read them these five books

Books are great tools to introduce your kid to the world of yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Books are great tools to introduce your kid to the world of yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is said that to get kids to do something, you must interest them with stories. Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, it would be great if, as parents, you can get your kids to practice yoga, and get them into the habit. And to help you with the initiation, here are some interesting books on the subject that will be liked by children and adults alike. Read on.

Om the Yoga Dog by Ira Trivedi

“Children can get interested in yoga when you associate it with stories and characters. In my book, there is an animal called Om, who is a yoga dog, and he is the one who teaches kids how to do yoga. And this is something that is very interesting,” Trivedi tells indianexpress.com about her book. Besides Om, there is Prana the Frog, and Moksha the Elephant! Published by Penguin, this book will be a fun and interesting way to get kids to practice yoga.

Peppa Loves Yoga

Another one from Penguin, this book is perfect for young readers, who are discovering the magic of reading, and for their parents who want them to learn some yoga. Peppa Pig is a favourite for many kids around the world, and this book can help children learn about yoga and practice it as a tool for mindfulness. The book is also full of endearing illustrations of Peppa and her friends having fun while learning different yoga positions.

Yoga for Children

If you have a slightly older child, then this book is perfect for them. Yoga for Children is packed with poses, breathing exercises, and meditations for healthier and happier children. The book can be bought on Amazon, and it is believed to contain more than 200 yoga asanas. Get your child this book today!

Rachel’s Day in the Garden

A book by Giselle Shardlow, this one talks about a little girl called Rachel, and her adorable puppy, who look for signs for spring in a garden, and while at it, take part in many different fun exercises like crawling like a caterpillar and fluttering like a butterfly. By means of a story, this book teaches kids interesting yoga poses. You can buy it on Amazon.

Yoga Bunny

This book has been written and illustrated by Brian Russo. This books is great for kids, because it tells them that even bunnies want to do yoga, and perfect their postures. And not just that, while Bunny wants his friends to join him, Lizard is too tired, and the Fox is in a hurry. And the Bird is not doing well, either. Read this to your kids today, and help them understand that benefits of yoga.

