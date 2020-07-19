Make screen time educational for kids with these sites

This kind of digital exposure can be good for kids; find out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) This kind of digital exposure can be good for kids; find out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Of the biggest dilemmas that parents have faced in the last few months has been that of screen time for their kids. How much is too much and how advantageous or disadvantageous can it be? While schools and learning has shifted completely online, parents have been worrying about too much digital exposure for their kids. But, here is some good news. What if while they spend time online, they participate in some educational games, which are fun, too?

So depending upon how much screen time you allow your kids to have, here are some recommendations to make those hours productive; read on.

ALSO READ | This mom blogger is making home-learning easy for kids and their parents

* Kidswebindia: This site has an exclusive ‘Little Writer’s’ section, where kids can send their articles, stories, poems, or anything else that they have written. It can be a good initiation for a budding writer. Additionally, there are games, riddles and puzzles which can keep your kid engaged for hours.

* Indiaeducation: This is another platform on which your child can get some help on some subjects from classes 10 and 12. They will also be guided on this site on how best to plan their higher education, which courses to take, and how to go about it all.

* Pitara: Pitara means a bundle, and this site is a bundle of many different fun activities for your child. Here, kids will find age-appropriate games and activities, science news, books reviews, arts and crafts, and everything else that is required to keep them productively busy for hours.

* Ducksters: This is an education site which has subjects like history, science, geography, biology, and other such educational games. Your child will do both learning and playing using puzzles, word games, math games, etc.

ALSO READ | Parenting during pandemic: Online courses launched in the US, UAE to help parents

* Funbrain: This site lets the child grasp concepts of grammar with gorillas, word-making with turtles, numbers with a bumblebee, and others. You can browse by grade, and pick one which is appropriate for your child based on their age and interest.

* National Geographic Kids: This one will be everyone’s favourite. This platform has a bunch of games, personality and other such quizzes, which could be great learning experiences for children. Let us just say your kid will be lost within the many sections of the site for hours, learning and exploring new things.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd